Mag
Blast From The Past

Blast From The Past

grapevine-is
Words by
@rvkgrapevine

Published February 13, 2017

On January 6th 1934, famous Icelandic author Þórbergur Þórðarson wrote an article in the now defunct daily paper Alþýðublaðið. Its headline, “Kvalarlosti nazista,” roughly translates as “Nazi Sadism.” In the article, Þórbergur said many a negative thing about Hitler and his henchmen, such as the fact that just after Hitler and his party came to power, prison camps in Germany were rife with “suffering and torture, that even the Inquisition itself would be horrified by, if it could slide its eyes over these nearly 800 years of eternity which lie between Lucius III and the sadist in the German chancellor’s chair.”

The German Consul to Iceland sued Þórbergur for this statement on behalf of the German Reich, and on October 31st 1934, the Supreme Court of Iceland sentenced Þórbergur to pay a fine of 200 ISK—around 80,000 ISK at today’s rates. That day, the same daily paper printed that “The Supreme Court has valued Hitler’s reputation at 200 ISK.” It has since plummeted.

Back to the future

On January 31st 2017, Pirate Party MP Ásta Guðrún Helgadóttir said that “what the President of the USA has done in his first few days in office is fascist.” Interviewed on February 1st 2017, Independence Party MP Óli Björn Kárason said that although he disagreed with Donald Trump’s immigration and refugee policies, he thought it inappropriate for MPs to call Trump, a democratically elected head of state, a fascist (Ed: Do you know who else was a democratically elected head of state?). This time around, the US Embassy has yet to press charges.

Latest

Mag
Not A Chance In Hel

Not A Chance In Hel

by

Although the name “Hel” hails back to ancient Norse mythology, Iceland’s Naming Committee believes it would only cause problems for

Mag
Iceland Got A Little More Corrupt In 2016

Iceland Got A Little More Corrupt In 2016

by

The new government has its work cut out for it. Iceland lost a little credibility in 2016. It has, in fact,

Mag
Torture Works

Torture Works

by

History speaks from the lips of President Trump. It is the crude and truthful voice of human mayhem and we

Mag
Perfect Day: Árni Kristjánsson

Perfect Day: Árni Kristjánsson

by

In this new series, we pick out some interesting faces from the local scene to find out their favourite spots

Mag
Don’t Ask Nanna: About Body Hair

Don’t Ask Nanna: About Body Hair

by

Nanna, I started dating this girl who doesn’t like body hair. I don’t really have a preference one way or

Mag
Words Of Interest: Bolla, Bolla, Bolla!

Words Of Interest: Bolla, Bolla, Bolla!

by

Iceland is a country full of wonderful and often quirky traditions. In December, the Yule Lads come down from the

Show Me More!