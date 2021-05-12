From Iceland — “10 Years” Receives Song Of The Week On BBC

Photo by YouTube

One of Iceland’s most prominent bands to participate in Eurovision, Daði and Gagnamagnið, received an honorable place yesterday on the BBC’s Radio 1 and was designated as the song of the week.

Into the future…

In contrast to the familial living-room performance for “Think About Things” from last year’s canceled Eurovision, the video for “10 Years” lept 10 years ahead. Here, Star Trek clashes against the Icelandic countryside with disco-esque moves sprinkled throughout.

Among other stars

RÚV mentions that in recent weeks, artists such as Pharell Williams, Camila Cabello, Rita Ora, Sia, and Cardi B have been featured. Daði and Gagnamagnið’s “Think About Things” from Eurovision 2020, received the same honor from BBC Radio 1 last year when the song contest was canceled.

The exposure from the song of the week comes at the perfect time for Daði and Gagnamagnið, as Eurovision takes place later this month in Rotterdam. Their performance is sure to be striking and to take the audience into a funky future.

