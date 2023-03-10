From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: Worm Is Green, Önnu Jónu Son, KÁRI & More

Photo by Baldur Kristjáns

We’re wrapping up the second week of March with a serious cold snap, and we’re pretty sure everyone is needing some warmth and comfort right about now. Luckily the batch of new music we’ve got for you this week is like a soul-soothing sonic-hot cuppa tea to help you ease into the weekend. We’ve got some great electronic-based pop tunes — both bright and upbeat and mellow and melancholic — an actress-turned-musician with a stunning voice, a film score full of softness, a crazy new album by a straight-up musical genius, and a single from the man who just dunked on Elon Musk so hard the glass shattered. Press play and float away.

dirb & Anya Shaddock – með von um nýjan dag

Out March 7

Electronic lo-fi musician and producer Ingvi Rafn Björgvinsson, a.k.a. dirb, teamed up with musician Anya Shaddock to bring us this vibey, feel-good track. Implementing a hypnotic keyboard refrain and a thick backbeat, “með von um nýjan dag” is a perfect song to keep on repeat this spring. It’s fitting for these icy cold, bright days, for when we hope for newer and warmer days. The second single from an upcoming collection, dirb is yet again proving his quality in terms of songwriting and production. Önnu Jónu SonJB

Worm Is Green – The Music Moves Us EP

Out March 8

Going on 20 years in the game, electro-pop band Worm Is Green is adding to their extensive catalogue. Their new three-song EP, The Music Moves Us, is a collection of low-key soundscapes full of melancholic muted piano melodies, sweeping synth pads and gentle feminine vocals. The title track is the most pop of the three, but full of a kind of nostalgic sadness that comes with finding something inside you that you thought was lost. The album’s cover art, by their former bassist Vilberg Hafsteinn Jónsson, depicts the wispy sonic supernova that this EP feels like. RX

Önnu Jónu Son – Almost Over You

Out March 9

Haraldur Þorleifsson might be known as a designer, entrepreneur, and soon-to-be restaurateur. If you missed Elon Musk lashing out at him earlier this week, chances are you live in a cave. But there’s more — Halli has just released his first song and music video “Almost Over You” from the upcoming album The Radio Won’t Let Me Sleep. The song talks about enduring a dark night while being optimistic about tomorrow. The video was shot off the coast of Iran right when the protests were sweeping the country, which couldn’t have been more symbolic. We’ve said this before (when being totally captivated by Halli’s performance at the 2022 Iceland Airwaves) and will say it again: watch out for the name Önnu Jónu Son this year! IZ

Kira Kira – We The Lightnings OST

We the Lightnings, directed by Icelandic musician and filmmaker Kristin Bjork Kristjasdottir — also known as Kira Kira — is a short film that brings together themes of loss, friendship and resilience. The five songs on the soundtrack release March 10, were composed especially for the animation and are an act of love for that which stays with us in times of loss, according to Kira Kira herself. Trying to touch a soft spot, the delicate notes and fragile undertones transport you into an imaginary world. GVDM

Snæfríður – Lilies

Out March 10

No stranger to the spotlight, long time actress, dancer and performer Snaefriður Ingvarsdottir has been a prominent figure in Icelandic arts since childhood. Having first cut her teeth at the age of 11 in the 2004 movie Cold Light, she made a name for herself that’s led her to starring roles in numerous movies and plays. Her distinctive singing voice made made its way into several musical productions and she’s now become a full-fledged musician, gracing us with a super dreamy trip-hoppy first single. The song “Lillies” is about love, new beginnings and metamorphasis, and given her hop from screen to microphone, it makes perfect sense. RX

KÁRI – Palm Trees In The Snow

Out March 10

Musical prodigy KÁRI has just released his first album! Palm Trees In The Snow is a 12-track collection of heartfelt lyrics and timeless melodies that demonstrate KÁRI’s versatility as a musician and a songwriter. At just 20 years old, KÁRI has all the chances of becoming the Nordic Tom Odell or Elton John. We do hope Reykjavík will see live performances from KÁRI very soon! IZ