From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Opera Dinner, Silent Disco, Halldór Ragnarsson, and Children's Film Festival

Photo by Halldór Ragnarsson

Opera Dinner in IÐNÓ

October 27th at 19:00 – IÐNÓ – 13.900 to 14.900 ISK

We can’t think of a better place for this event than at the beautiful IÐNÓ for the very first production of the newly founded music company Kammeroperan. The cool thing is that they translated this classic Mozart piece into Icelandic, offering those who understand the language a unique experience. Another cool thing is that you’ll be transported back to the early days of the 20th century as the performers will be dressed in traditional style. If you’re not into any of this, why not go anyway and try to get them to break character? KW

Halldór Ragnarsson: Here, Now, And Maybe Later

October 29th until November 12th on Fridays and Saturdays from 13:00 to 16:00 – Listval Grandi – Free

Sure there is kind of a big festival happening next week, but that doesn’t mean you can’t do other things. Plus we all know going to an art opening has been on your bucket list for ages (if not then what is wrong with you?). Anyway, you’re in luck because Halldór Ragnarsson is opening his new exhibition titled ‘Here, now & maybe later’ at Listval this Saturday from 15:00 to 17:00, after which you can visit it until November 12th on Fridays and Saturdays. It’s not just pretty to look at, it also throws you into a philosophical spiral of many thoughts as he explores the meaning of repetition of language in art. KW

Children’s Film Festival

Until November 6th – Bío Paradís

Úps. You might have noticed that we originally wrote about the Children’s Film Festival… last month. That was our bad (we’re good at culture, but not so hot at dates, it turns out). On the plus side, if you were disappointed to miss it, then be sad no longer! The 9th annual International Children’s Film Festival actually starts this weekend, and runs until November 6th! Offering an extended schedule of child-friendly movies, courses, events, and school performances, it’s a treat for the whole family. Why not spend a day in the cinema together with your nephew, kid or a friend who really loves cartoons? If all of these are not an option for you, just treat yourself to a movie visit. Seriously, you need some fairy tale in your life. IZ & JG

LIMBO: Silent disco

Until October 28th from 12:00 to 20:00 – Reykjavík Living Art Museum

It’s highly enjoyable to watch people dancing their ass off to music no one but them can hear, but this Silent Disco is different. It’s an experiment and art installation by dancer Anna Guðrúna Tómasdóttir, where she dives into the meaning of sound and silence, contemplates why we always feel the need to fill the silence with sounds, and reflects on social behaviour. There will also be a microphone… at a silent disco. How’s that for your daily dose of intrigue. KW