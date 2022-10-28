From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: Gudfinnur, VÉVAKI, Kári, and krassasig

Photo by Ynja Blær

Another Friday, another round of new, recently mastered, tunes! We could list many reasons why you should dedicate some of your time and attention to these tracks, but do we really have to convince you? I mean you ended up on this page for a reason, right? So just go for it already!

All these tracks—and so many more brought to you by The Grapevine over the past twelve months—are available in our New Music Picks 2021-22 playlist.

Gudfinnur – You

The first solo album from artist Gudfinnur Sveinsson is perfect for this time of year. Introspective, gentle and contemplative, imagine it as the soundtrack to a slow-motion video of young lovers kicking up autumn leaves and looking at each other adoringly. What I’m trying to say is Gudfinnur makes this angry, alcoholic Scot actually believe in romance, and that’s pretty impressive. JG

VÉVAKI – Fórnspeki

If anyone ever told you doom folk is dead, direct their attention to Vévaki. Reverbed vocals, frequent use of blank space, unconventional use of percussion and chilling harmonies are all on display here. As you listen, do not be surprised if you hear notes of Current 93, Nature & Organisation, or any number of bands who employed dark themes with folkish sounds–only Vévaki does so with more polished production. And just in time for the darkest part of the year! ASF

Kári – Something Better

Now, this is a nice little nordic kind of bossa nova with a healthy dash of Kings of Convenience thrown in. The song is notably well produced and written and it’s clear that Kári is no beginner in music. The song is wonderful and takes you to a calm white beach in the West of Iceland with sangria in hand (or Brennivín, if that’s your thing). Which is more or less everything that one can ask for at the end of October (the sangria, that is, not Brennivín). VG

krassasig – krassasig

The only thing The Reykjavík Grapevine has been waiting for with more excitement than the resurrection of Jesus Christ is the first EP from the immensely talented musician, krassasig. And unlike Jesus returning, the album is finally here! krassasig offers fantastic pop melodies on his first album, with instant classic hits like ‘Einn dag í einu’ and new songs that are bound to be massive hits like ‘Þráðlaus’. Be warned though, this is addictive stuff. VG