From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: Björk, Systur and Uppáhellingarnir

Photo by Styrmir Kári

You made it! It’s the last Friday of the month! To celebrate, here’s a load of lovely new music to get in your earholes asap. Whether you’re a Björk fanatic who’s had this date marked in your calendar for a month, a keen country lover ready to deep-dive into the harmonies of Systur’s Dusty Roads, or just ready for a dance around your kitchen to Uppáhellingarnir—we got you guys.

All these tracks—and so many more brought to you by The Grapevine over the past twelve months—are available in our New Music Picks 2021-22 playlist.

Björk – Fossara

Our one and only, Björk, offers one more mind bending album showing that she’s still searching for something great, something in depth. Björk has never been out there to please everybody, and it’s safe to say that she doesn’t compromise anywhere here either. The album is an acquired taste for beginners (the best in life are always like that), and for fans this will be nothing less than a festival for the ears with unexpected twists and turns. VG

Systur – Dusty Roads

How can anyone not like the Eurovision sisters, Systur? This wholesome country pop song reminds us of how everything is just fine in the world as they race through beautiful Icelandic nature on topless jeep smiling and playing guitar in the nature. The song is of course—like everything Systur do—impeccable, well produced and performed, and exactly what it’s supposed to be. It’s actually so incredibly well done that one just has to nod his head in respect. Well done. VG

Uppáhellingarnir feat. Sigríður Thorlacius – Augun þín blá

It’s Friday. The weather is clearing up, the sun is coming out, and Reykjavík suddenly feels charming and romantic. Maybe it’s the cheeky aperol spritz you had with lunch, or maybe you really are a dreamer at heart, but something makes you want to cook a classy pasta dinner and clink wine glasses with the one you love tonight. And we say, good on you old sport. And while you’re at it, here’s the perfect soundtrack: jazz singing group Uppáhellingarnir, paired with the rich vocals of Sigríður Thorlacius. It’s gentle, it’s harmonious, it’s sophisticated and—dare we say it—a little sexy. Light those candles and slow dance in the kitchen, you scoundrel. Romance ain’t dead. JG