From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Cinema Extravaganza!

RIFF Swim In Cinema – The Truman Show

September 30th at 19:30 – Sundhöllin – 3,400 ISK

Reykjavík International Film Festival is back, baby! This much-loved gathering of film enthusiasts is just what we needed to usher in autumn. RIFF’s ever-popular swim-in cinema is a gift that keeps on giving, this year with a screening of ‘The Truman Show.’ This psychological comedy may hit a little too close to home, but the hot pot setting should take your mind off of it! Maybe this will teach us all to go with the flow. EL

In A State Of Change

October 2nd at 10:45, October 8th at 15:00 – Háskolabíó – 1,900 ISK

If you’re into using stunning nature cinematography to explore pressing environmental problems like climate change, don’t miss the premiere of ‘In A Sate Of Change’ this Sunday. Intended by its creators to be “a reflection on the role of beauty in nature and the implications of the changing landscape,” we’re sure that ‘In A State Of Change’ will leave viewers pondering many questions. Luckily for them, the screening will be followed by a Q&A session with Donal Boyd and Frank Nieuwenhuis, co-directors & cinematographers. IZ



Reykjavík Children’s Film Festival

October 29th-November 6th – Bíó Paradís – Free entry

For the 9th time, the International Children’s Film Festival will take place within the Reykjavík International Film Festival. Look out for special events including a workshop on film-making for girls aged 10-12. It’s a perfect opportunity for family get-togethers, busy parents with kids, and everyone into cartoons and fairy tales. There will also be a special Halloween costume contest! IZ