From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Cinema Extravaganza!

Grapevine Events: Cinema Extravaganza!

Grapevine Events: Cinema Extravaganza!

Published September 29, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine

RIFF Swim In Cinema – The Truman Show
September 30th at 19:30 – Sundhöllin – 3,400 ISK

Reykjavík International Film Festival is back, baby! This much-loved gathering of film enthusiasts is just what we needed to usher in autumn. RIFF’s ever-popular swim-in cinema is a gift that keeps on giving, this year with a screening of ‘The Truman Show.’ This psychological comedy may hit a little too close to home, but the hot pot setting should take your mind off of it! Maybe this will teach us all to go with the flow. EL

In A State Of Change
October 2nd at 10:45, October 8th at 15:00 – Háskolabíó – 1,900 ISK

If you’re into using stunning nature cinematography to explore pressing environmental problems like climate change, don’t miss the premiere of ‘In A Sate Of Change’ this Sunday. Intended by its creators to be “a reflection on the role of beauty in nature and the implications of the changing landscape,” we’re sure that ‘In A State Of Change’ will leave viewers pondering many questions. Luckily for them, the screening will be followed by a Q&A session with Donal Boyd and Frank Nieuwenhuis, co-directors & cinematographers. IZ


Reykjavík Children’s Film Festival
October 29th-November 6th – Bíó Paradís – Free entry

For the 9th time, the International Children’s Film Festival will take place within the Reykjavík International Film Festival. Look out for special events including a workshop on film-making for girls aged 10-12. It’s a perfect opportunity for family get-togethers, busy parents with kids, and everyone into cartoons and fairy tales. There will also be a special Halloween costume contest! IZ

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

Culture
Culture
Hvammsvík: Where Time Stands Still

Hvammsvík: Where Time Stands Still

by

Culture
Culture
Grapevine New Music Picks: Ægir, russian.girls/bngr boy, Kraftgalli & In3dee

Grapevine New Music Picks: Ægir, russian.girls/bngr boy, Kraftgalli & In3dee

by

Culture
Culture
Ask Us Anything! What Do Icelanders Eat, And Is There Gold In The Volcano?!

Ask Us Anything! What Do Icelanders Eat, And Is There Gold In The Volcano?!

by

Culture
Culture
Grapevine Events: Icelandic Dance Company, Sea Zumba And Pantheon!

Grapevine Events: Icelandic Dance Company, Sea Zumba And Pantheon!

by

Culture
Culture
Grapevine New Music Picks: Björk, Aaron Hannes, Baldvin Hlynsson, Jónsi & co, and GDRN x Magnús Jóhann

Grapevine New Music Picks: Björk, Aaron Hannes, Baldvin Hlynsson, Jónsi & co, and GDRN x Magnús Jóhann

by

Culture
Culture
Grapevine Events: Arctic Festival, Ólöf Arnalds & Skúli Sverrisson, Gary Hill

Grapevine Events: Arctic Festival, Ólöf Arnalds & Skúli Sverrisson, Gary Hill

by

Show Me More!