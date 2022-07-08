From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: Arny Margret, FNNR, & Laufey

Published July 8, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by

Is it too soon to start looking forward to those cosy, shorter days? Don’t hate us! It’s just that these songs make it sound so appealing. We’re going to dig out those scented candles and have this playlist on standby for the next rainy day (which will be tomorrow). Happy weekend!

All these tracks—and so many more brought to you by The Grapevine over the past twelve months—are available in our New Music Picks 2021-22 playlist.

Arny Margret – “cold aired breeze”

Following the February release of Árný’s debut EP, she’s back at it again with her laid-back guitar and wispy vocals with her new track. The song, about the cold, is a great teaser for her new album “they only talk about the weather,” coming in October. I highly suggest listening to this song on the next cold, rainy day while curled up with a good book. AE

FNNR – “Er ég kominn heim”

It takes a bold musical act to release instrumentals these days that aren’t a part of a movie soundtrack. This track from FNNR is reminiscent of early 2000s ambient but with a distinctly 2020s feel. Brings to mind either lying on an empty beach on a warm afternoon, or laying awake in bed thinking of every embarrassing moment you’ve ever had. Either way a warm and personal track. ASF

Laufey – “Dear soulmate”

A heartfelt love ballad, Laufey’s new song “Dear Soulmate,” reminds you of all the little questions one ponders of a new love. Asking which side of the bed you sleep on and if you have a sister, it accentuates that even the little things are often the most important. Light and slow, this song will be sure to put you in your feels. AE

