From Iceland — Grapevine Events: No H00man Left Behind, Myuné, MSEA, And Pikknikk!

Grapevine Events: No H00man Left Behind, Myuné, MSEA, And Pikknikk!

Grapevine Events: No H00man Left Behind, Myuné, MSEA, And Pikknikk!

Published July 7, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Ernir Ómarsson

no h00man left behind
July 9 at 16:00 – Post-húsið – By donation

This Friday, join a number of local artists in raising funds for Rainbow Beyond Borders, an organisation that is helping LGBTQ+ Ukrainian refugees in Poland. A recent survey ranked Poland as the EU’s least LGBTQ-friendly country for the third year in a row—making an already difficult situation harder on thousands of refugees. The recommended donation for this event is 2,000 ISK, but if you can donate more, organisers say you’ll be a ‘legend’. EL

Myuné | MSEA
July 8 at 21:00 – MENGI – 2,500 ISK

We’re not sure what ‘dark dream-pop’ is, but we’d love to find out at this night on the far side of music. Myuné is a solo performer hailing from Tijuana, Mexico, while MSEA is based right here in Reykjavík, and both are currently in the process of releasing new music. This perfomance is sure to delight and entertain, with audiovisual elements, emotion-drenched songwriting, and lyrical storytelling. EL

Pikknikk: Teitur Magnússon og Tue West
July 10 at 15:00 – Greenhouse at Nordic House – Free

The Pikknikk concert series continues this Sunday at Nordic House with the musical marvelings of Teitur Magnússon and Tue West. If the weather is nice—it’s Iceland in July, so who can say for sure—the concert will be held outside the greenhouse overlooking the city. Free music, good company, and a beautiful day are the perfect things to look forward to after this dreary summer storm. EL

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

Culture
Culture
Art of Defiance: Ukrainian Art Comes To Iceland

Art of Defiance: Ukrainian Art Comes To Iceland

by

Culture
Culture
A Crazy Microcosm On A Fjord: LungA Is Back And Better Than Ever

A Crazy Microcosm On A Fjord: LungA Is Back And Better Than Ever

by

Culture
Culture
Brotherly Beer: New Brews Crackin’ Open In The Westman Islands

Brotherly Beer: New Brews Crackin’ Open In The Westman Islands

by and

Culture
Culture
Grapevine New Music Picks: ELINBORG, Ari Árelius & Ísidór

Grapevine New Music Picks: ELINBORG, Ari Árelius & Ísidór

by

Culture
Culture
Track by Track: “Ox” by Gyða

Track by Track: “Ox” by Gyða

by and

Culture
Culture
Grapevine Events: MIMRA, Your Flaws: The Musical, Gýða Valtýsdóttir, and art!

Grapevine Events: MIMRA, Your Flaws: The Musical, Gýða Valtýsdóttir, and art!

by

Show Me More!