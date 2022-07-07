From Iceland — Grapevine Events: No H00man Left Behind, Myuné, MSEA, And Pikknikk!

Photo by Ernir Ómarsson

no h00man left behind

July 9 at 16:00 – Post-húsið – By donation

This Friday, join a number of local artists in raising funds for Rainbow Beyond Borders, an organisation that is helping LGBTQ+ Ukrainian refugees in Poland. A recent survey ranked Poland as the EU’s least LGBTQ-friendly country for the third year in a row—making an already difficult situation harder on thousands of refugees. The recommended donation for this event is 2,000 ISK, but if you can donate more, organisers say you’ll be a ‘legend’. EL

Myuné | MSEA

July 8 at 21:00 – MENGI – 2,500 ISK

We’re not sure what ‘dark dream-pop’ is, but we’d love to find out at this night on the far side of music. Myuné is a solo performer hailing from Tijuana, Mexico, while MSEA is based right here in Reykjavík, and both are currently in the process of releasing new music. This perfomance is sure to delight and entertain, with audiovisual elements, emotion-drenched songwriting, and lyrical storytelling. EL

Pikknikk: Teitur Magnússon og Tue West

July 10 at 15:00 – Greenhouse at Nordic House – Free

The Pikknikk concert series continues this Sunday at Nordic House with the musical marvelings of Teitur Magnússon and Tue West. If the weather is nice—it’s Iceland in July, so who can say for sure—the concert will be held outside the greenhouse overlooking the city. Free music, good company, and a beautiful day are the perfect things to look forward to after this dreary summer storm. EL