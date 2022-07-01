From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: ELINBORG, Ari Árelius & Ísidór

Photo by Lydia Hansen

It’s sunny so that of course has to be compensated with dark, psychedelic and broody music. I mean this is the land of ice and fire after all, we wouldn’t want to spoil that image.

All these tracks—and so many more brought to you by The Grapevine over the past twelve months—are available in our New Music Picks 2021-22 playlist.

ELINBORG – “Sjórok”

It’s Friday, the sun is out, we’re melting away at the office, but just as our eyes welled up with sun-guilt (it’s real), our neighbours came to the rescue with something cool! The Faroese ELINBORG just released her upcoming EP’s first single titled “Sjórok”, which translates to “sea spray”, and is inspired by the rough nature of her home. It’s dark, it’s pop, it’s electro, it’s everything you need to stay cool today. Fun fact: she is Eivør’s little sister. Talent runs in the family, wouldn’t you say? KW

Ari Árelius – “Melrakki”

We’re not quite sure how, but all of a sudden Ari Árelius is everywhere. His latest single “Melrakki”, released on July 1st, reminds us of the 70s; colourful flowery carpets, velvet pants and psychedelic vibes. Playful, dynamic, and upbeat, this jazzy instrumental tune is great for any kind of trip in any kind of weather. His debut album Hiatus Terræ will be out on July 22nd. KW

Ísidór – “Svarthvítar hugsanir”

Sure, the weather is delightful, but maybe you’re feeling dark and broody inside all the same. If that’s the case, you need to check out Ísidór’s new album, ‘Svarthvítar hugsanir’. With foreboding, discordant synths and languorous beats, the scene is set for Ísidór’s haunting lyrics. We particularly recommend listening to the track “Ekki fokkí mér” as you cruise about, glaring at those who dare to have a nice time in the sun. It’s winter in your soul, and Ísidór’s got you. JG