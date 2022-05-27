From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: Ultraflex, Tara Mobee, and Myrkvi

Grapevine New Music Picks: Ultraflex, Tara Mobee, and Myrkvi

Published May 27, 2022

Words by
Guys can you see that? Is that the sun? Grab your portable speaker, head out to the park, blast these fresh new tunes we gathered for you, and take the credit for having a great taste in music. We won’t mind.

All these tracks—and so many more brought to you by The Grapevine over the past twelve months—are available in our New Music Picks 2021-22 playlist.

Ultraflex – “Rhodos”

TGIF! Even though you are most likely stuck in Reykjavík, Ultraflex’s new single “Rhodos” can help bring the spirit of the warm, Greek breeze to downtown 101. It’s dreamy, summery and makes you wanna get a little bit tipsy. “Your vision is blurry, it’s noisy and loud”—read the lyrics. Hang on, isn’t that just a description of walking down Laugavegur on a Friday night out? IZ

Tara Mobee – “One Time”

If you’re looking for a song to roll down the windows and cruise to, Tara Mobee’s new single “One Time” is the song for you. Featuring mesmerising harmonies and a guitar solo that immediately transports you to a beach, “One Time” encapsulates the chill vibes of a sunny summer day. With the recent release of two singles, we can hope Tara will drop more anthems for us to enjoy this summer. AE

Myrkvi – “Villt Fræ”

Myrkvi’s new song ‘Villt fræ’, goes back to the artist’s early musical beginnings, when he daydreamed, listened to folk music, and played guitar. It is about a wild seed that wants to grow and bathe in the sun’s balmy rays. This gentle serenade will make you run to the nearest hammock and sway your worries away, as you watch the sunset—if you’re willing to wait until 23.16 for the sun to somewhat set, that is. AP

