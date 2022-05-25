From Iceland — Event Picks: Valdimar, Panel On Refugees, Karaoke And More!

Photo by Art Bicnick

We got a lot of great stuff going on over the next few days, from the serious and thought provoking to full-on sing-your-head-off fun. Check it out!

Tilbury and Valdimar

May 27th – 20:00 – Húrra – 3,900 ISK

It’s the 10th anniversary of the Icelandic rock band Tilbury! On occasion, the band invites you to Húrra on Friday, May 27th. Joined by indie pop band Valdimar, Tilbury promises to play both their old hits and new tracks from the upcoming album that will be released this autumn. IZ

Multiple Discriminations and Women Refugees

May 28th – 2:00 – House of Vigdís – free

Attend a panel centering on refugee women and the discrimination they face in their lives. Speakers and panelists include a teacher from Syria, professors from the University of Iceland, lawyers, and our very own Andie Sophia Fontaine. The panel will take place at the House of Vigdís at the University of Iceland and will be conducted in English. AE

Party Karaoke

May 28th – 21:00 – Gaukurinn – free

Test your vocal chords out at Party Karaoke hosted by Jóhann Örn at Gaukurinn. Karaoke sign up starts at 21:00 and happy hour is 16:00 – 20:00 with no entrance fee. AE

Rufus Wainwright

May 29th – 20:00 – Harpa Silfurberg – 13,900 ISK

Grammy-nominated American-Canadian singer, composer and songwriter Rufus Wainwright is coming to Iceland for a concert at Harpa Silfurberg. In the past, Rufus has collaborated with music industry legends such as Elton John and Robbie Williams. In Reykjavík, he’ll be performing together with Jacob Mann on piano and Brian Green on guitar. Iceland-resident and musician John Grant will be supporting the concert. Why not treat yourself to one of the first big concerts since the pandemic? IZ