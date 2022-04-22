From Iceland — Grapevine Event Picks: Record Store Day, And More!

Photo by

IT’S FRIIIDAAAY! Make the most of your precious days off before you return to slogging it for The Man by checking out all of these cool events. Not your cup of tea? Really? Even the pies? Well, luckily for you, you can find even more fun things going on over on our brand new events platform.

Skunk Anansie

April 29th at 20:00

Laugardalshöll

More information here

British rockers Skunk Anansie played Laugardalshöll during—arguably— their heyday back in 1997, apparently to great acclaim. Recently they’ve been looking to repeat that trick, but found their planned gigs pushed around either by the pandemic, or by singer Skin’s plans to have a family. Their live album ‘25Live@25” reveals a band which still sounds tight and vital, so get down to Reykjavík’s cavernous sports hall if you’re up for a good old-fashioned mosh. JP

Hetja

April 24th & 28th at 20:00

at 20:00 Tjarnarbíó

More information here

Skýjasmiðjan is a theatre group specialising in productions which involve all the actors wearing face masks. No, not the life-saving minor inconveniences that we’ve all had to put up with during the pandemic. We’re talking full-on, outsized constructions which entirely cover the actors’ head, making them look like a cross between a Thunderbirds puppet and something from British TV satire ‘Spitting Image’. Actors wearing massive false noggins inevitably means that communication with the audience becomes non-verbal, which is great news for theatre lovers who might not be too fluent in Icelandic. ‘Hetja’ (or ‘Hero’) is about a junior doctor starting work at a new hospital and, based on Skýjasmiðjan’s track record, is likely to engage and enthral. JP DJ Winks April 22nd at 21:00

Bruggstofan

More information here Brand-new bar Bruggstofan hasn’t been on the scene long, but it’s already shaping up to be a great all–rounder for a night out. Tonight, owner Emmy (previously of Brewdog), will quit pulling pints to get behind the decks and treat patrons to a night of solid tunes. The guys from Arctic Pies will also be in residence until 22. Pints, pies, a pile of vinyl? Sounds like the perfect Friday night. JG Encounters with Animals – Family workshop April 23rd, from 13:00 – 15:00

Nordic House

More information here Is there a better way to spend Saturday afternoon than drawing cute animals together with your loved ones? Encounters with Animals is perfect for families but everyone is welcome! Professional comics artists Hanneriina Moisseinen and Terhi Ekebom from Finland will be there to assist you and help with drawing techniques, and the workshop will be available in English, Swedish and Finnish. Turn your weirdest animal encounter into a comic (free of charge). IZ Record Store Day April 23rd, from 10:00 – 01:00

Various record stores

More information here 12 Tónar as well as other record stores in Reykjavík (Reykjavík Record Shop, Smekkleysa Plötubúð, Lucky Records) are celebrating Record Store Day on Saturday. 12 Tónar, in particular, will have special Record Store Day releases on offer. In addition, a surprise DJ set is on the agenda. This is the perfect opportunity to support your local music sellers, who tirelessly plug away for the pure love of music while large, soulless corporations breathe down their necks and hoover up their revenue. So show up, hang out, and give them all your money. IZ & JG