From Iceland — Grapevine Event Picks: Record Store Day, And More!

IT’S FRIIIDAAAY! Make the most of your precious days off before you return to slogging it for The Man by checking out all of these cool events. Not your cup of tea? Really? Even the pies? Well, luckily for you, you can find even more fun things going on over on our brand new events platform.

Skunk Anansie

April 29th at 20:00

Laugardalshöll

More information here

British rockers Skunk Anansie played Laugardalshöll during—arguably— their heyday back in 1997, apparently to great acclaim. Recently they’ve been looking to repeat that trick, but found their planned gigs pushed around either by the pandemic, or by singer Skin’s plans to have a family. Their live album ‘25Live@25” reveals a band which still sounds tight and vital, so get down to Reykjavík’s cavernous sports hall if you’re up for a good old-fashioned mosh. JP

Hetja

April 24th & 28th at 20:00

at 20:00 Tjarnarbíó

More information here