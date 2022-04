From Iceland — Grapevine Event Picks: Radical May And Loads of Art

Photo by Edda Karólína

This week we’ve got a bumper arts edition of the events roundup for you! But if you prefer music and radical action, stay tuned, because Sunday’s event promises to deliver. Nothing here take your pick? Well, we’ve a whole special events website dedicated to fun happenings in Iceland, so have a browse and fill your week ahead with culture galore.

Spatial Infractions

Until August 7th; Curator’s Talk 14:00 Saturday 30th May

Reykjavík Art Museum at Ásmundarsafn

More information here

Rósa Gísladóttir exhibits her work in conversation with that of Icelandic sculpture pioneer Ásmundur Sveinsson. Rósa is best known for her creations in the medium of plaster, but she often makes reference to architecture in her work and here will use Ásmundarsafn, the museum building itself, as a sculpture. There’s a talk with the curators on Saturday, with pre-registration available online. JP

Radical 1st of May

May 1st at 13:00

Hlemmur & IÐNÓ

More information here