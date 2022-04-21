From Iceland — Tonight! A VR Performance At The National Theatre

Photo by Patrik Ontkovic

If you’re bored on this “first day of summer” because so much stuff is closed and you’re looking for something to do, considering the following:

The theatre group Huldufugl will be presenting a special VR performance called Parallel People, held at Loftið in the National Theatre. The show is entirely in English and starts at 17:00.

“Parallel People is a show about trust and information flow, about making your own choices when presented with an onslaught of competing opinions and instructions–and is affected by whomever experiences it,” the event statement reads. “Although the starting point of the show is always the same, the storyline can be led in different directions leading to multiple endings. The audience will need to make decisions based on the information they receive and the influence of others, resulting in an unusual and fun experience.”

If this sounds like your kinda thing, you can buy tickets now. And if you can’t make it tonight, don’t worry; there are many other show dates, as evidenced by the ticket purchase page.