From Iceland — Grapevine New Music Picks: ZÖE, Ólafur Arnalds And Superserious

Grey skies are back again. Luckily, The Grapevine knows nothing offers a much needed pick-me-up as a few new tunes for your weekend playlist. Whether it’s the playlist for a morning jog, a laundry day or pre-gaming a great party, we can’t decide that for you. But if you’re no playlist master, you can just press shuffle on everything we’re listening to right now on The Grapevine’s New Music Picks Spotify playlist, you’ll find it here.

ZÖE – Blood In The Water

ZÖE has released the first song, Blood in the Water, out of her upcoming album “SHOOK”. This Iceland-based, but California-born musician has lived in Reykjavík for the past five years, recording her first LP. The album revolves around dark themes, such as mental violence and fear. Blood in the Water’s genre could be described as gloomy pop accompanied by ethereal melody and enchanting rhythm. RH Ólafur Arnalds – Partisans/Epilogue Multi-instrumentalist master, Ólafur Arnalds, recently dropped a dreamlike pair of songs Partisans/Epilogue. Expertly interconnected, the first of these two mysterious melodies “Partisans” slowly sweeps over you–the build is thoughtful, delicate and suspenseful. “Epilogue”, on the other hand, is sweet, forgiving and measured. When consumed together, these songs may remind you of a moment of awakening, of a difficult decision, of a dream remembered. One thing is for sure, though. Once you reach the halfway point of this track, it feels like the sun is shining again. DT

Superserious – Let’s Get Real

Superserious delights us with their first EP, "Let's Get Serious". The melodic indie rock—as the band likes to describe their music—invites everyone to the dance floor. It's impossible to listen to the track Let's Get Real without bopping your head to its catchy bass lines and guitar riffs. Let's All Listen To It! RH