From Iceland — Grapevine Picks: Minimalist Art Exhibition And Bríet's Much-Anticipated Concert

Grapevine Picks: Minimalist Art Exhibition And Bríet’s Much-Anticipated Concert

Published October 15, 2021

Words by
@rvkgrapevine
Photo by
Bríet/Facebook

Not sure what to get into over the weekend? This period between the end of summer and the start of the Christmas season is always tricky. Good thing your friends at The Grapevine are always ready with tips on where to go. Here are our picks for some of the best events around town right now.

Below/Beyond

  • Until November 6th
  • Hverfisgallerí
  • More information here

Hverfisgallerí/Facebook

Largely inspired by conceptual and minimalist art of the 60’s and 70’s, British artist Perry Roberts’ new exhibition at Hverfisgallerí features works on paper and paintings on canvas. Laid out with the intent to tell a story uninterrupted, his paper works in particular flourish within the delicate intermix of existence and nothingness.

Bríet’s Album Release Concert

  • October 22nd, 20:00
  • Harpa
  • Cover Charge: 6.900-12.900 ISK
  • More information here

Bríet/Facebook

Bríet’s long-awaited album release concert is finally happening! Postponed from September to October due to pandemic restrictions, Bríet takes over Harpa to present her most recent releases. Her music makes you feel a wide range of emotions, everything from sorrow to love. Strong lyrics accompanied by mellow, compelling music make you feel like you’ve experienced exactly what she’s singing about. The concert is said to include secret guests, which makes it even more intriguing. Don’t wait, secure your seat now.

