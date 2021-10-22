From Iceland — Grapevine Picks: Children's Movie Festival & Edible Art

Not sure what to get into over the weekend? This period between the end of summer and the start of the Christmas season is always tricky. Good thing your friends at The Grapevine are always ready with tips on where to go. Here are our picks for some of the best events around town right now.
Reykjavík International Children’s Film Festival
- from Oct 28th to Nov 7th
- Bíó Paradís
- More information here
The annual film festival for kids and teens is here again. Bíó Paradís is serving a wide selection of children’s movies from all around the world for the youth to watch. This event lets families enjoy the art of movies together, and allows them to explore different cultures through film. That sounds like a lovely way to learn about our planet and its people.
Næmi, næmi, næm
- October 23rd, 29th & 30th at 19:00
- Ásmundarsalur
- Ticket price: 9,500 ISK
- More information here
Once more, with feeling! The greatest art out there goes beyond a singular sense, whether it be the addition of a textured touch, a soft smell or a curious sound.
Ásmundarsalur is taking that idea a step further with their newest exhibition, Sindri Leifsson’s “Næmi, næmi, næm”. The exhibit augments sculpture using our often most prized sense—taste—by inviting guests to dinner! Pairing sculptures made from Icelandic larch with taste sensations created using local ingredients, Sindri takes guests on a multi-sensory artistic adventure.
