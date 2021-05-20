From Iceland — DesignM(ay)arch Day #2: Your Festival Schedule & Picks!

Photo by Kevin Pages

It’s the second day of DesignMarch, and we’re already feeling inspired. Today sees the official opening of many venues, including Hönnunarsafn Íslands, Gerðarsafn Kópavogur Art Museum and more! It also features a number of fantastic talks, open studios and much, much more. So without further ado: today’s schedule along with a selected number of our favourite events.

May 20th: Openings and Events

11:00 – 18:00 | Opening Studio

Efnasmiðjan, Value of Materials

Tunguháls 6 – link!

12:00 – 13:00 | Talk

Design for Sculptor Ásmundur Sveinsson with Brynhildur Pálsdóttir

Ásmundarsafn – link!

12:00 – 13:00 | Talk

Karólína’s Cross-Stitch with Curator Unnar Örn

Aðalstræti 10 – link!

12:00 – 18:00 | Venue Opening

Hönnunarsafn Íslands

Garðatorgi 1 – link!

12:00 – 18:00 | Venue Opening

Gerðarsafn Kópavogur Art Museum

Hamraborg 4 – link!

12:00 – 18:00 | Open Studio

Dialogue

StudioH50 – link!

12:00 – 18:00 | Opening Day

Kristín Þorkelsdóttir

Hönnunarsafn Íslands – link!

12:00 – 18:00 | Opening Day

Peysa með öllu fyrir alla, uppskeruhátið

Hönnunarsafn Íslands – link!

You’d be a little taken aback if your doctor turned up with green lips, vampire fangs and dental braces or a giant tongue covered in a dozen tiny tongues—although maybe not in these strange times—but these are just the sort of surreal realities that Ýr Jóhannsdóttir—artist name Ýrúrarí—creates. She burst into the world consciousness over the pandemic with her creative re-imagining of the humble surgical mask and continued that with her months-long Hönnunarsafn Íslands residency, which saw her make her tongue-filled projects using only discarded sweaters from the Red Cross. Now, it’s ready to present them to the public during this special DesignMarch exhibition. While you can see all her sweaters on display for the duration of the festival, the artist herself will still be at the workshop all weekend continuing her knitty-gritty work. Catch her on Instagram at @yrurari, and then catch her live and in-person. Lick it up.

12:00 – 18:00 | Opening Day

Behind The Scenes – Natural Dyes: A Modern Perspective

Hönnunarsafn Íslands – link!

13:00 – 14:00 | Guided Tour

Studio Austurhöfn

Bryggjugata, Hafnartorg – link for registration!

14:00 – 16:00 | Experimental Workshop

Arfisti – Cow Parsley Utilization

Nordic House – link!

14:00 – 17:00 | Performance

Object-ive

Ásmundarsalur – link!

14:00 – 18:30 | Opening

Cozy Living by Lúka

Gallerí Grótta – link!

14:00 – 18:30 | Opening

Belly Bowl

Gallerí Grótta– link!

15:00 – 19:00 | Opening

Front

Aðalstræti 2 – link!

15:00 – 20:00 | Opening

Hang Out – It is OK to Hang Together

Rammagerðin, Skólavörðustígur 12– link!

16:00 – 18:00 | Opening/Meet The Designers

Follow Us

Gerðarsafn – link!

Is our future safe? In this exhibition—one of the pinnacles of this year’s DesignMarch—a number of up-and-coming artists give their own takes on the problems of today and the solutions for tomorrow. Ecological depletion, the future of sustainable fashion production, widespread social anxiety, the dissonance of virtual reality and many more new-world issues are all tackled head-on by a selection of artists including information designer Anna Diljá Sigurðardóttir, architect Arnar Grétarsson, fashion designer Arnar Már Jónsson, designer Búi Bjarmar Aðalsteinsson, fiction designer Sigríður Birna Matthíasdóttir, fashion designer Sól Hansdóttir, graphic designer Steinarr Ingólfsson and product designer Valdís Steinarsdóttir. While this is the opening event, all over the festival there will be special opportunities to come and mosy with the designers themselves and ask them all the questions about the future that you desire. That said, those special hours will not happen today, but… in the future.

16:00 – 18:00 | Event

Virtual Urban Design With Arko

Ráðhús Reykjavíkur – link!

17:00 – 17:45 | Event

Let’s Go Learn Outside!

Gamli salur, Elliðavatnsbær – link!

17:00 – 18:00 | Event

Superheroes of the Earth

Salurinn – link!

17:00 – 18:00 | Talk

H4 Collection Q&A

Mikado, Hverfisgata 50 – link!

17:00 – 18:00 | Event

Textiles, Tryouts and Technology

Kolagata – link!

17:00 – 19:00 | Opening

iucollect al fresco

Hafnartorg – link!

18:00 – 22:00 | Event

Synergy – Eurovision Party!

Hannesarholt – link!

