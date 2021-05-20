From Iceland — DesignM(ay)arch Day #2: Your Festival Schedule & Picks!

It’s the second day of DesignMarch, and we’re already feeling inspired. Today sees the official opening of many venues, including Hönnunarsafn Íslands, Gerðarsafn Kópavogur Art Museum and more! It also features a number of fantastic talks, open studios and much, much more. So without further ado: today’s schedule along with a selected number of our favourite events.
May 20th: Openings and Events
11:00 – 18:00 | Opening Studio
Efnasmiðjan, Value of Materials
Tunguháls 6 – link!
12:00 – 13:00 | Talk
Design for Sculptor Ásmundur Sveinsson with Brynhildur Pálsdóttir
Ásmundarsafn – link!
12:00 – 13:00 | Talk
Karólína’s Cross-Stitch with Curator Unnar Örn
Aðalstræti 10 – link!
12:00 – 18:00 | Venue Opening
Hönnunarsafn Íslands
Garðatorgi 1 – link!
12:00 – 18:00 | Venue Opening
Gerðarsafn Kópavogur Art Museum
Hamraborg 4 – link!
12:00 – 18:00 | Open Studio
Dialogue
StudioH50 – link!
12:00 – 18:00 | Opening Day
Kristín Þorkelsdóttir
Hönnunarsafn Íslands – link!
12:00 – 18:00 | Opening Day
Peysa með öllu fyrir alla, uppskeruhátið
Hönnunarsafn Íslands – link!
You’d be a little taken aback if your doctor turned up with green lips, vampire fangs and dental braces or a giant tongue covered in a dozen tiny tongues—although maybe not in these strange times—but these are just the sort of surreal realities that Ýr Jóhannsdóttir—artist name Ýrúrarí—creates. She burst into the world consciousness over the pandemic with her creative re-imagining of the humble surgical mask and continued that with her months-long Hönnunarsafn Íslands residency, which saw her make her tongue-filled projects using only discarded sweaters from the Red Cross. Now, it’s ready to present them to the public during this special DesignMarch exhibition. While you can see all her sweaters on display for the duration of the festival, the artist herself will still be at the workshop all weekend continuing her knitty-gritty work. Catch her on Instagram at @yrurari, and then catch her live and in-person. Lick it up.
12:00 – 18:00 | Opening Day
Behind The Scenes – Natural Dyes: A Modern Perspective
Hönnunarsafn Íslands – link!
13:00 – 14:00 | Guided Tour
Studio Austurhöfn
Bryggjugata, Hafnartorg – link for registration!
14:00 – 16:00 | Experimental Workshop
Arfisti – Cow Parsley Utilization
Nordic House – link!
14:00 – 17:00 | Performance
Object-ive
Ásmundarsalur – link!
14:00 – 18:30 | Opening
Cozy Living by Lúka
Gallerí Grótta – link!
14:00 – 18:30 | Opening
Belly Bowl
Gallerí Grótta– link!
15:00 – 19:00 | Opening
Front
Aðalstræti 2 – link!
15:00 – 20:00 | Opening
Hang Out – It is OK to Hang Together
Rammagerðin, Skólavörðustígur 12– link!
16:00 – 18:00 | Opening/Meet The Designers
Follow Us
Gerðarsafn – link!
Is our future safe? In this exhibition—one of the pinnacles of this year’s DesignMarch—a number of up-and-coming artists give their own takes on the problems of today and the solutions for tomorrow. Ecological depletion, the future of sustainable fashion production, widespread social anxiety, the dissonance of virtual reality and many more new-world issues are all tackled head-on by a selection of artists including information designer Anna Diljá Sigurðardóttir, architect Arnar Grétarsson, fashion designer Arnar Már Jónsson, designer Búi Bjarmar Aðalsteinsson, fiction designer Sigríður Birna Matthíasdóttir, fashion designer Sól Hansdóttir, graphic designer Steinarr Ingólfsson and product designer Valdís Steinarsdóttir. While this is the opening event, all over the festival there will be special opportunities to come and mosy with the designers themselves and ask them all the questions about the future that you desire. That said, those special hours will not happen today, but… in the future.
16:00 – 18:00 | Event
Virtual Urban Design With Arko
Ráðhús Reykjavíkur – link!
17:00 – 17:45 | Event
Let’s Go Learn Outside!
Gamli salur, Elliðavatnsbær – link!
17:00 – 18:00 | Event
Superheroes of the Earth
Salurinn – link!
17:00 – 18:00 | Talk
H4 Collection Q&A
Mikado, Hverfisgata 50 – link!
17:00 – 18:00 | Event
Textiles, Tryouts and Technology
Kolagata – link!
17:00 – 19:00 | Opening
iucollect al fresco
Hafnartorg – link!
18:00 – 22:00 | Event
Synergy – Eurovision Party!
Hannesarholt – link!
