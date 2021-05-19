From Iceland — DesignM(ay)arch Day #1: Our Top Picks of the Festival Today

Today celebrates the thirteenth edition of DesignMarch, but this time in May!
The HönnunarMars’ exhibition venues stretch all over the capital area, from Hafnartorg and downtown, Grandi, Vatnsmýri, Laugavegur, Hverfisgata, Skeifa, Elliðaárstöð, Kópavogur, and Garðabær. Below, we highlight a couple of our top exhibits that celebrate culture and innovation – mold over ink, anyone? We also included a schedule of other events occurring today throughout the city, so be sure to check those out!
May 19th: Openings and Events
10:00 – 18:00 | Venue Opening
The Nordic House
Sæmundargata 11 – link!
10:00 – 14:00 | Seminar
Architecture and Public Health: Can We Design Health?
Gróska, Bjargargata 1 – link!
10:00 – 18:00 | Event
Knowing the Ropes
Norræna húsið, Sæmundargata 11 – link!
11:00 – 18:00 | Venue Opening
As Told By Mold | Product and Industrial Design
Lækjartorg, Greenhouse – link!
Pushing for sustainability and tackling the often-overlooked printing industry, the project As Told by Mold is proposed by creatives Valdís Steinarsdóttir, Arnar Ingi Viðarsson, and Sigrún Thorlacius. They envision a unique utilization of life over-accumulation of waste by using fungi to create a living print, and leaving the toxic inks behind; the design employs sterilized negatives to control the fungi growth to create prints. While it will be difficult to challenge the convenience of plastic cartridges, the project draws attention to an industry that needs to evolve if we’re to move towards more sustainable practices in the future. The creation is undeniably fascinating to witness and is a must-not-miss exhibit today!
11:00 – 18:00 | Opening Studio
Efnasmiðjan, Value of Materials
Tunguháls 6 – link!
11:00 – 18:00 | Opening Store
Creatures From the Past
Skartgripaverslunin Fríða / Skólavörðustígur 18 – link!
12:00 – 18:00 | Venue Opening
Epal
Skeifan – link!
14:00 – 20:00 | Venue Opening
Ásmundarsal
Freyjugata 41 – link!
11:00 – 20:00 | Event
Signatúra Books
Kolgata, Hafnartorg – link!
11:00 – 20:00 | Opening
Funky Terrazzo
Kolagata, Hafnartorg – link!
12:00 – 13:00 | Talk
H4
Mikado, Hverfisgata 50 – link!
12:00 – 13:00 | Talk
Design for Sculptor Ásmundur Sveinsson
Ásmundursafn – link!
12:15 – 12:45 | Guided Tour
Idea houses of Gróska and Vísindagarður
Gróska, Bjargargata 1 – link!
12:15 – 13:00 | Event
Superheroes of the Earth
Hamraborg 4-6, Kópavgur – link!
13:00 – 14:00 | Guided tour
Studio Austurhöfn
Bryggjugata, Hafnartorg – link for registration!
14:00 – 16:00 Viðburður | Event
Virtual Urban Design with Arkio
Ráðhús Reykjavíkur, Tjarnargata 11 – link!
14:00 – 17:00 | Opening
Sif Benedicta X Brynja Skjaldar
Listasafn Einars Jónssonar – link!
14:00 – 20:00 | Opening
A Love Letter to Sigvaldi Thordarson
Ásmundarsalur, Freyjugata 41 – link!
14:00 – 20:00 | Opening
Hlutverk
Object-ive
Ásmundarsalur, Freyjugata 41
14:15 – 14:45 | Guided Tour
Idea houses of Gróska and Vísindagarður
Gróska, Bjargargata 1 – link!
15:00 – 18:00 | Talk
Meet the Designers of the Nordic House
Norræna húsið
16:00 – 17:00 | Event
Karólína‘s cross-stitch
Aðalstræti 10 – link!
16:00 – 18:00 | Event
Virtual Urban Design with Arkio
Ráðhús Reykjavíkur, Tjarnargata 11 – link!
16:00 – 21:00 | Opening
Point of View – Opening day
Harbinger, Freyjugata 1 – link!
17:00 – 17:45 | Event
Let’s Go Learn Outside!
Gamli salur, Elliðavatnsbær – link!
17:00 – 19:00 | Event
Dialogue
Studioh50 – link!
17:00 – 19:00 | Event
Icelandic Fashion Council presents the Indriði awards
Gróska, Bjargargata 1 – link!
17:00 – 19:00 | Opening
MAGNEA
Kiosk Grandi, Grandagarður 35 – link!
17:00 – 19:00 | Opening
DAGSSON by EYGLO
Kiosk Grandi, Grandagarður 35 – link!
17:00 – 19:00 | Opening
ANITA HIRLEKAR x CUTLER AND GROSS
Kiosk Grandi, Grandagarður 35 – link!
17:00 – 19:00 | Opening
Arfisti – Cow Parsley Utilization
Norræna húsið, Sæmundargata 11 – link!
17:00 – 20:00 | Opening
Baldinn The Dissident Typeface
Gallery Port, Laugavegur 23b – link!
17:00 – 20:00 | Opening
FÓLK 2021
Kolagata, Hafnartorg – link!
17:00 – 20:00 | Opening
Pages of Thread
Kolagata, Hafnartorg – link!
17:00 – 20:00 | Opening
INORGANIC
Hverfisgata 71a – link!
17:00 – 20:00 | Event
66 North x Fischersund
Laugavegur 17 – link!
Ever craved to smell like luscious Icelandic nature? The 66 North x Fischersund collaboration set the goal to create a scent of the Icelandic outdoors, called ‘Útilykt’. Fischersund, founded by the sisters Lilja, Ingibjörg, Sigurrós and their brother Jónsi, commonly known from the band Sigurrós, have joined 66 North on the project we have all waited for – An original, handmade fragrance of our favorite nature elements, including snow, wind, the sea, and a must; freshly cut grass. The interdisciplinary design project includes both scent and sound. Recordings from Icelandic nature, created by Jónsi, Kjartan Holm, and Sindri Már Sigfússon, complete the experience. The full collaboration will debut in the coming fall, meanwhile, a glimpse of the whole concept will be available to experience today at 66 North’s Laugavegur branch, including a live performance from Sindri and Kjartan Holm at 5 PM. If you’re very lucky, you might be able to purchase one of the few fragrances available and mesmerize your surroundings, smelling like our beautiful Iceland.
18:00 – 20:00 | Event
Synergy
Hannesarholt, Grundarstígur 10 – link!
18:00 – 21:00 | Opening
Grugg & Makk
Kex hostel, Skúlagata 28 – link!
