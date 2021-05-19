From Iceland — DesignM(ay)arch Day #1: Our Top Picks of the Festival Today

Photo by Kevin Pages

Today celebrates the thirteenth edition of DesignMarch, but this time in May!

The HönnunarMars’ exhibition venues stretch all over the capital area, from Hafnartorg and downtown, Grandi, Vatnsmýri, Laugavegur, Hverfisgata, Skeifa, Elliðaárstöð, Kópavogur, and Garðabær. Below, we highlight a couple of our top exhibits that celebrate culture and innovation – mold over ink, anyone? We also included a schedule of other events occurring today throughout the city, so be sure to check those out!

May 19th: Openings and Events

10:00 – 18:00 | Venue Opening

The Nordic House

Sæmundargata 11 – link!

10:00 – 14:00 | Seminar

Architecture and Public Health: Can We Design Health?

Gróska, Bjargargata 1 – link!

10:00 – 18:00 | Event

Knowing the Ropes

Norræna húsið, Sæmundargata 11 – link!

11:00 – 18:00 | Venue Opening

As Told By Mold | Product and Industrial Design

Lækjartorg, Greenhouse – link!

As told by Mold

Pushing for sustainability and tackling the often-overlooked printing industry, the project As Told by Mold is proposed by creatives Valdís Steinarsdóttir, Arnar Ingi Viðarsson, and Sigrún Thorlacius. They envision a unique utilization of life over-accumulation of waste by using fungi to create a living print, and leaving the toxic inks behind; the design employs sterilized negatives to control the fungi growth to create prints. While it will be difficult to challenge the convenience of plastic cartridges, the project draws attention to an industry that needs to evolve if we’re to move towards more sustainable practices in the future. The creation is undeniably fascinating to witness and is a must-not-miss exhibit today!

11:00 – 18:00 | Opening Studio

Efnasmiðjan, Value of Materials

Tunguháls 6 – link!

11:00 – 18:00 | Opening Store

Creatures From the Past

Skartgripaverslunin Fríða / Skólavörðustígur 18 – link!

12:00 – 18:00 | Venue Opening

Epal

Skeifan – link!

14:00 – 20:00 | Venue Opening

Ásmundarsal

Freyjugata 41 – link!

11:00 – 20:00 | Event

Signatúra Books

Kolgata, Hafnartorg – link!

11:00 – 20:00 | Opening

Funky Terrazzo

Kolagata, Hafnartorg – link!

12:00 – 13:00 | Talk

H4

Mikado, Hverfisgata 50 – link!

12:00 – 13:00 | Talk

Design for Sculptor Ásmundur Sveinsson

Ásmundursafn – link!

12:15 – 12:45 | Guided Tour

Idea houses of Gróska and Vísindagarður

Gróska, Bjargargata 1 – link!

12:15 – 13:00 | Event

Superheroes of the Earth

Hamraborg 4-6, Kópavgur – link!

13:00 – 14:00 | Guided tour

Studio Austurhöfn

Bryggjugata, Hafnartorg – link for registration!

14:00 – 16:00 Viðburður | Event

Virtual Urban Design with Arkio

Ráðhús Reykjavíkur, Tjarnargata 11 – link!

14:00 – 17:00 | Opening

Sif Benedicta X Brynja Skjaldar

Listasafn Einars Jónssonar – link!

14:00 – 20:00 | Opening

A Love Letter to Sigvaldi Thordarson

Ásmundarsalur, Freyjugata 41 – link!

14:00 – 20:00 | Opening

Hlutverk

Object-ive

Ásmundarsalur, Freyjugata 41

14:15 – 14:45 | Guided Tour

Idea houses of Gróska and Vísindagarður

Gróska, Bjargargata 1 – link!

15:00 – 18:00 | Talk

Meet the Designers of the Nordic House

Norræna húsið

16:00 – 17:00 | Event

Karólína‘s cross-stitch

Aðalstræti 10 – link!

16:00 – 18:00 | Event

Virtual Urban Design with Arkio

Ráðhús Reykjavíkur, Tjarnargata 11 – link!

16:00 – 21:00 | Opening

Point of View – Opening day

Harbinger, Freyjugata 1 – link!

17:00 – 17:45 | Event

Let’s Go Learn Outside!

Gamli salur, Elliðavatnsbær – link!

17:00 – 19:00 | Event

Dialogue

Studioh50 – link!

17:00 – 19:00 | Event

Icelandic Fashion Council presents the Indriði awards

Gróska, Bjargargata 1 – link!

17:00 – 19:00 | Opening

MAGNEA

Kiosk Grandi, Grandagarður 35 – link!

17:00 – 19:00 | Opening

DAGSSON by EYGLO

Kiosk Grandi, Grandagarður 35 – link!

17:00 – 19:00 | Opening

ANITA HIRLEKAR x CUTLER AND GROSS

Kiosk Grandi, Grandagarður 35 – link!

17:00 – 19:00 | Opening

Arfisti – Cow Parsley Utilization

Norræna húsið, Sæmundargata 11 – link!

17:00 – 20:00 | Opening

Baldinn The Dissident Typeface

Gallery Port, Laugavegur 23b – link!

17:00 – 20:00 | Opening

FÓLK 2021

Kolagata, Hafnartorg – link!

17:00 – 20:00 | Opening

Pages of Thread

Kolagata, Hafnartorg – link!

17:00 – 20:00 | Opening

INORGANIC

Hverfisgata 71a – link!

17:00 – 20:00 | Event

66 North x Fischersund

Laugavegur 17 – link!

66 North / Facebook

Ever craved to smell like luscious Icelandic nature? The 66 North x Fischersund collaboration set the goal to create a scent of the Icelandic outdoors, called ‘Útilykt’. Fischersund, founded by the sisters Lilja, Ingibjörg, Sigurrós and their brother Jónsi, commonly known from the band Sigurrós, have joined 66 North on the project we have all waited for – An original, handmade fragrance of our favorite nature elements, including snow, wind, the sea, and a must; freshly cut grass. The interdisciplinary design project includes both scent and sound. Recordings from Icelandic nature, created by Jónsi, Kjartan Holm, and Sindri Már Sigfússon, complete the experience. The full collaboration will debut in the coming fall, meanwhile, a glimpse of the whole concept will be available to experience today at 66 North’s Laugavegur branch, including a live performance from Sindri and Kjartan Holm at 5 PM. If you’re very lucky, you might be able to purchase one of the few fragrances available and mesmerize your surroundings, smelling like our beautiful Iceland.

18:00 – 20:00 | Event

Synergy

Hannesarholt, Grundarstígur 10 – link!

18:00 – 21:00 | Opening

Grugg & Makk

Kex hostel, Skúlagata 28 – link!

