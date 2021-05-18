From Iceland — Fancies: Álfgrímur a.k.a. Elfgrime

Fancies is a Grapevine series where we highlight an individual with supreme style. Our latest subject is Álfgrímur a.k.a. Elfgrime (24), a TikTok King (@elfgrimetiktothetok) and Spanish student at HÍ.



today’s look

Favourite piece: Mesh tops. I have so many that it’s actually become quite an obsession of mine. Most of mine are from Jaded London, but for my birthday, I got a mesh top from Hildur Yeoman. My sister crowdfunded it with my siblings and friends—they all chipped in! I also love my Buffalos. I’ve been wearing Buffalos for almost eight years at this point. I wear them until they break and then get a new pair.

Favourite stores in Reykjavík: All the thrift stores. If I’m shopping in Iceland, then I’m usually shopping at the Red Cross or Fatamarkaðurinn . Other than that, I love these new shops that are popping up where people get their own stalls to sell their own clothes, like Verzlanahöllin , Hringekjan and Extraloppan . But I mainly shop online—I made an oath two years ago to stop buying new clothes, so if I want something from a brand like my favourite Jaded London, then I always try to find it on Depop. I don’t want to directly support fast fashion and give them my money.

Something I would never wear: Bow ties. I think they look stupid on me! Or maybe it just feels like a clown thing to wear.

Lusting after: There are many things I want but can’t afford, but if money wasn’t an issue then I would love the Vetements platform boots. That would be quite an upgrade from the Buffalos. Also—as I said, I have an obsession with mesh tops, so I would love to have a Jean Paul Gaultier mesh top, but it’d be crazy to buy a mesh top for like $400, so I’ll stick with mine!

