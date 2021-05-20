From Iceland — From Sky To Sea & A Touch Of Luxury: Jewells Chambers’ Perfect Day in Reykjavík

Photo by Art Bicnick

Jewells Chambers is the creator and host of the award-winning All Things Iceland podcast and YouTube channel. Her content explores Iceland’s rich culture, history, language and stunning nature, as experienced by an expat living in the country. Whether you plan to visit, would like to live in Iceland or you are just interested in this small island nation in the middle of the Atlantic, you’re in for a treat. You’ll hear interviews, quirky facts, useful travel advice and what it’s like to live in the land of fire and ice. So presenting: the perfect day in the capital city as told by Jewells Chambers.

First thing in the morning

To get the full experience of my perfect day, a staycation is in order, so my husband and I would check into the Esja Corner Suite at the Reykjavík Tower Suites the night before. This suite sits on the 20th floor of a building downtown and the floor to ceiling glass windows allow for stunning unobstructed views of Esja and parts of Reykjavík. After the gentle sunrise streaming through the window wakes us up, we enjoy the vegan breakfast delivered to our suite by the concierge assigned to us. We then head out at 9:00 a.m. to meet our paragliding instructor at Paragliding Iceland. While this is in an area that is a 30 minute drive outside of Reykjavík, it’s a fun and thrilling way to see parts of Iceland from above.

Lunch

After our adrenaline has worn off from paragliding, we are extremely hungry. We head over to Kól restaurant on Skólavörðustígur, just a stone’s throw away from the famous Hallgrímskrikja church, to enjoy a delicious meal. The atmosphere is relaxing and casually elegant, which sets the tone for the rest of our day.

In the afternoon

After taking a stroll downtown, we make our way over to the Reykjavík Spa at the Grand Hotel to have full-body massages and relax in the hot tubs. A few hours of melting away all our cares in the world have renewed our bodies for the fun night ahead. We slip into some fancy threads and drive over to the next spot.

Early evening

A few of our friends meet us at the bar in the Reykjavik Konsulat Hotel. This swanky setting has a tasteful mixture of modern and antique furniture. Plus, the cocktails are delicious. We recount stories of our adventures that day and just enjoy each other’s company.

Dinner

Our dinner reservation is at 7:00 p.m. for a scrumptious three course meal at Austur-Indíaféjalagið. The stunning decor and aromas of succulent Indian food wafting in the air transports us into another world. After savouring every flavour of our delicious meal, we head to our last activity for the day.

In the heat of the night

The night is young and we intend to keep the good vibes flowing by sailing on a private yacht with our closest friends around Reykjavík. Champagne and spirits are flowing as we dance on the top deck well into the night. The summer sky is bright and we are energized by the spectacular views and fun time. To cap off the evening, we head back to our suite to snuggle up and rest.

