From Iceland — Take A (Virtual) Trip Around Iceland, With Snerpa Webcams

Want to have an adventure without leaving your warm, cozy house? Well, you kinda can. Snerpa, a tech company based in the Westfjords, have made this possible by live-streaming from webcams in various locations across the region. You can tune in to any of their 14 streams via their website.

Snow-capped mountains, frigid oceans, beautifully bleak landscapes, and more, can be found by clicking through the Snerpa cameras. If you’re really lucky you might even get to see some signs of life, like the above tractor I came across on the Höfði stream. You could say it’s the real deal—the Iceland you won’t find on Instagram. Or you could think of it as off-road exploration: no maps or compass, just you and the rugged wilderness (and a webcam).

Whether you’re an Icelander who’s getting tired of staring at the same mountains out of your window each day, or a traveller from further afar who’s longing for an Icelandic escape, the Snerpa cameras might help to temporarily satisfy your craving. It’s kind of like eating Haribo when you’re hungry—it’s no substitute for a nutritious meal, but it’ll do, for now at least.

And maybe one day in the future when the pandemic is over, you can plan a road trip to visit all of the beauty spots you discovered online whilst tucked up in your apartment in lockdown. We can dream, right?

