From Iceland — Sigur Rós Releases New Video, "Stendur Æva", Featuring Special Guests

Iconic Icelandic band Sigur Rós has released a new single and video today, Stendur Æva. The song features numerous musical guests who lend their talents to the piece.

The song features not just the band but also María Huld­ Mark­an Sig­fúss­dótt­ir, composer Hilm­ar Örn Hilm­ars­son­ and Stein­dór And­er­sen, best known for his revitalisation of the rímur, a chant of epic Icelandic poetry. The song is also replete with classical musicians, a chorus, and stone xylophones to add to the magic.

This song will be on Sigur Rós’ upcoming album, Hrafnagald­ur Óðins, which is set to be released on December 4th.

