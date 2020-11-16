From Iceland — Horror-Scopes: Haiku Heavens

Photo by Adobe Stock (modified by the astrologers)

The Grapevine’s dedicated team of amateur astrologists recently experienced ego death. In response, we’ve decided to tell your future through the medium of haiku.

Aries

Liking Nick Cave is

Not a substitution for

Personality

Taurus

Move on from sorrow

To the world of tomorrow…

Kilimanjaro

Gemini

“MORE!” screamed Kylo Ren

But do we really need more?

Or just a sick blade?

Cancer

Cancer, please slow down

Enter lockdown like Boris

With whimsical hair

Leo

Enjoy sunset from

An unsafe melting glacier

Not a vibe, galpal

Virgo

The Goo Goo Dolls slam

Alexa, please play “Iris”

I know who I am

Libra

It’s legal to speak

It’s legal to pay money

I am a hitman

Scorpio

A Master’s degree

Does not make you qualified

To lead outdoor hikes

Sagittarius

Ita Reginae

Verum Manseritis, Bitch

#benedixitque

Capricorn

There is ice out there

Outside the 10/11

Make sure you don’t fall

Aquarius

Is this insta man

Really a glacier guide

Or just a rando?

Pisces

I’m feeling real rad

Got myself a real cool bag

Not tryin’ to brag

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.