From Iceland — Horror-Scopes: Haiku Heavens

The Grapevine’s dedicated team of amateur astrologists recently experienced ego death. In response, we’ve decided to tell your future through the medium of haiku.
Aries
Liking Nick Cave is
Not a substitution for
Personality
Taurus
Move on from sorrow
To the world of tomorrow…
Kilimanjaro
Gemini
“MORE!” screamed Kylo Ren
But do we really need more?
Or just a sick blade?
Cancer
Cancer, please slow down
Enter lockdown like Boris
With whimsical hair
Leo
Enjoy sunset from
An unsafe melting glacier
Not a vibe, galpal
Virgo
The Goo Goo Dolls slam
Alexa, please play “Iris”
I know who I am
Libra
It’s legal to speak
It’s legal to pay money
I am a hitman
Scorpio
A Master’s degree
Does not make you qualified
To lead outdoor hikes
Sagittarius
Ita Reginae
Verum Manseritis, Bitch
#benedixitque
Capricorn
There is ice out there
Outside the 10/11
Make sure you don’t fall
Aquarius
Is this insta man
Really a glacier guide
Or just a rando?
Pisces
I’m feeling real rad
Got myself a real cool bag
Not tryin’ to brag
Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.
You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!