Nerds Of EVE Online Lose Minds Over Change In Chat Function - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photos by Wikimedia Commons

Remember in the first season of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ when the Vulcans gained the ability to fly undetected by comms in stealth mode, and the Federation promptly lost their shit? Well it ain’t just on TV anymore, kids. Welcome to EVE Online’s #chatgate2019.

A “safe life”

Only a week after NPC space pirates invaded EVE Online’s Nullsec space—the “Wild West” of the galaxy—players were then subjected to another massive and unexpected change to the game when their chat function was removed.

“New players live in terror. Citadels are being destroyed. Families broken apart. Lives ruined.”

In Nullsec, the chat function previously alerted all players if another player entered their location, showing their name, ships, and alliance. This meant that you could track your friends, enemies, and frenemies, and ensure you wouldn’t unexpectedly be slaughtered by them. Nullsec was, therefore, a relatively lovely haven where players could thrive, start businesses, have families, be merry, and generally live a happy “safe” life.

No chatting

Not anymore. Without notice, CCP games, the Icelandic company which operates EVE Online, altered the chat function of Nullsec so you can no longer identify who is in your area. The removal of the chat mode amounts to a new “stealth” mode in which the newly-invisible players are plotting horrific campaigns against others. The game world is in havoc, with players stealthily massacring each other in what was previously a somewhat peaceful area. New players live in terror. Citadels are being destroyed. Families broken apart. Lives ruined. It’s a complete madhouse.

CCP has given no notice as to if or when the original chat function for Nullsec will be restored. It seems the best recourse for alliances and players are hope, superior gun power, prayer, or just turning off the game and getting a life.

For more War Of The Nerds like that of the EVE Online chat function, click here.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!

Book your day tours in Iceland right here!