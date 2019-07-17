Fancies: Helgi Snær Jónasson Kjeld

Fancies is a Grapevine series where we highlight an individual with supreme style. Our latest subject is Helgi Snær Jónasson Kjeld (24), who is a DJ, better known as Sonur Sæll.



today’s look

Helgi is wearing:

Dungarees from Wasteland

My fifth pair of Air Jordan 1s

De La Soul Hoodie

Casio calculator watch

Sputnik 1985 bag

Fernet Branca hat

style q&a

Describe your style in 5 words: Whatever feels right.

Favourite stores in Reykjavík: Wasteland right now. It’s coming in hot. They have good prices and good variety. I also sometimes drop into Húrra to get some sneakers.

Favourite piece: Good question. Probably all of the 90s hip hop merch that I’ve bought online, or my Moosehead bomber jacket.

Something I would never wear: I would never skip socks.

Lusting after: These dungarees just appeared at Wasteland after I had been looking for two years for the perfect pair, so there’s nothing I want now.

Know someone with incredible aesthetics like Helgi Snær Jónasson Kjeld? E-mail us at grapevine@grapevine.is.