Fancies: Helgi Snær Jónasson Kjeld

Fancies is a Grapevine series where we highlight an individual with supreme style. Our latest subject is Helgi Snær Jónasson Kjeld (24), who is a DJ, better known as Sonur Sæll.
today’s look
Helgi is wearing:
- Dungarees from Wasteland
- My fifth pair of Air Jordan 1s
- De La Soul Hoodie
- Casio calculator watch
- Sputnik 1985 bag
- Fernet Branca hat
style q&a
Describe your style in 5 words: Whatever feels right.
Favourite stores in Reykjavík: Wasteland right now. It’s coming in hot. They have good prices and good variety. I also sometimes drop into Húrra to get some sneakers.
Favourite piece: Good question. Probably all of the 90s hip hop merch that I’ve bought online, or my Moosehead bomber jacket.
Something I would never wear: I would never skip socks.
Lusting after: These dungarees just appeared at Wasteland after I had been looking for two years for the perfect pair, so there’s nothing I want now.
Know someone with incredible aesthetics like Helgi Snær Jónasson Kjeld? E-mail us at grapevine@grapevine.is.
