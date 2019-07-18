TV Goddess Lóa: Girls Incarcerated

Netflix has released another docuseries and this time we get to spend time behind bars with girls. The first season of ‘Girls Incarcerated’ is set in a women’s jail, but in the second—which happens to be my favourite—the girls are in a correctional facility for minors. For some of them, it’s their last chance before they turn eighteen and will be charged as adults if they commit more felonies.

I feel deeply sorry for all of the girls. Most of them have had a lousy start in life and it would take an abnormal saint not to be affected by their upbringing. It’s a shame American youth don’t get the same opportunity of being young and stupid as teenagers are supposed to get. Hormonal changes are like being subjected to a horrible MKUltra experiment and they can turn the most sensible person into a devil. The reason why I like season two better than one is that in the second one, there is more hope and more humanity.

In the LaPorte Juvenile Correctional Institution the girls are not called inmates and are not serving a sentence. They are students and they can graduate from the programme. They have classes and people who work at the institution seem to have a genuine interest in seeing these girls succeed in life. The captain of the ship is a man named Galipeau. He is sort of like the principal of LaPorte. Unlike my old principal, who would have been the world’s worst warden, he is kind and patient. The negative part about ‘Girls Incarcerated’ is that you are actually watching a real life human at some of their worst moments in life and there is something deeply disturbing about sitting in a sofa, munching on snacks and passing time this way.

