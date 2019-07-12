Reykjavík Events: Mr. Silla, Jae Tyler, Varðað & lowercase night!

There’s absolutely no excuse for you not to have a majestic weekend with these events going on.

Friday, July 12th

Mr. Silla & Jae Tyler

21:00 – Mengi – 2,500 ISK

Matched only by a truly honest and enigmatic stage presence, the ethereal sonic landscapes explored by Mr. Silla mirror that of the creative hatchery of Iceland. The god is joined by the pre-Madonna, post-wave pop icon Jae Tyler.

Saturday, July 13th

Varðað

Until 11th August – Ásmundarsalur

Four young artists explore the history and environment of the Skólavörðuholt hill using humour and playfulness. Come get nostalgic about the cruz of Reykjavík city. Ásmundarsalur will deliver all you dream of.

sunday, July 14th

lowercase night: magnús t.eliassen & ingibjörg e. turchi

21:30 – prikið – free!

at lowercase, various artists come together to soundtrack a film with an improvised live session. ambient, soundscape, experimental, minimal, ooh.. chills. just remember, no capitals, get it? tonight’s edition features multidisciplinary musician ingibjörg elsa turchi and drummer magnús trygvason eliassen. free admission!

