Reykjavík Events: Vaka Folk Music, The Colour Run & The Icelandic Tattoo Convention!

The weather is good. The vibe is chill. Come celebrate with a run, a tattoo, and some great folk music. Yes, here are your not-to-miss events from May 31st to June 2nd.

Friday, May 31st

Vaka Folk Music Weekend

May 31st-June 2nd – The Tin Can Factory

Each year, Vaka Folk Music infuses the love of traditional Icelandic folk music and instruments into our hearts. This year, they’re presenting three nights of concerts, dance workshops, and more. Have some folky fun, get down to your roots, and don’t forget your langspil. If you can’t catch it today, the festival will be going on all day. Check their Facebook for more info.

Saturday, June 1st

The Colour Run

June 1st – Laugardalur – 11:00 – 5,000 ISK

Far more exciting on social media than a marathon, but not nearly as long, the time has come for the fifth anniversary of the Colour Run in Reykjavík. This five-kilometre course around Reyjavík is open to people of all ages and athletic ability, and promises to be great fun for the whole family. Friðrik Dór opens the run, with JóiPé and Króli providing additional entertainment as runners are bombarded with handfuls of brightly-coloured powder. All you need is a ticket, a white T-shirt, and the will to be a Jackson Pollock on two legs.

Sunday, June 2nd

Icelandic Tattoo Convention 2019

May 31st-June 2nd – Gamla Bíó – 14:00 – 1,500 – 2,500 ISK

For the 14th year, the Icelandic Tattoo Convention is back from May 31st to June 2nd. This year, 30 artists take the floor to serve up some ink. Whether you want traditional, watercolour, black and grey, Japanese, script or more, you’ll find it all here. A weekend pass is 2,500 ISK and a day one is 1,500 ISK. Get tatted, bro.

Download our Appening App on iPhone or Android to stay up to date with Reykjavík events, and our Appy Hour app to get a happy hour cheap booze guide.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!

Book your day tours in Iceland right here!