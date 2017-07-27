Culture
Music
Music News: Högni, JFDR, Kælan Mikla, Úlfur Úlfur, Melodica & Airwaves

Words by
@brainlove

Published July 27, 2017

Singer, songwriter and all-round star Högni—who you may know from Hjaltalín and a stint as a vocalist in GusGus—has signed a record deal with the Erased Tapes record label. He joins musicians like Ólafur Arnalds, Nils Frahm, A Winged Victory for the Sullen and Peter Broderick on the roster. “I’ve been following them in recent years,” said Högni, in his announcement of the deal on Facebook. “I can’t wait to work with them in the future. Exciting times ahead. Kiss.” Right back atcha, big fella.

Several top Icelandic bands are embarking on international tours this September. For rap duo Úlfur Úlfur, it’s the first time they’ll tour outside of Iceland, heading east to Estonia, Russia, Lithuania and Poland. Power goths Kælan Mikla will also tour Europe throughout the month, including stops in Spain, Denmark and Poland, amongst others. Former Grapevine cover star JFDR, aka Jófríður Ákadóttir, will head out to Australia and Hong Kong, before touring Europe, and finishing up at the Iceland Airwaves festival. If you’re interested in knowing specific dates, you can find the tour schedules on the bands’ Facebook pages. Probably.

Lead singer of Berndsen, topless, raising his skinny fists to the heavens like antennas to the sky

The Icelandic branch of Melodica Festival is celebrating its tenth edition this year. Taking place at Kex Hostel on August 25-27, the lineup features Town of Saints (NL), I’m Kingfisher (SE), Keto (UK) and Roosmarijn (NL) alongside Icelandic acts including CeaseTone. Entry is by donation, with 1000 ISK suggested. Iceland Airwaves have also announced another act for the 2017 edition. UK folk-pop bores Mumford & Sons will headline the Sunday night finale. They join folkie gnomes Fleet Foxes, mom-friendly crooner Ásgeir, Scottish poets Arab Strap, and fresh faced up ‘n’ comer Billy Bragg on the lineup.


