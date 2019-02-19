Iceland's Only Michelin Star Restaurant Loses Michelin Star Two Years Later - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Photos by Art Bicnick

DILL, which was awarded a Michelin star in 2017 and the only such restaurant in Iceland to have one, no longer has the star.

This news was brought to light by the new Michelin guide on the Nordic countries. No reason is given for the deletion.

DILL has been chosen best restaurant in Iceland on numerous occasions, by White Guide Nordic, Nordic Prize and others. The restaurant has also been continuously praised by Grapevine, not least of all for their artisan approach to just about everything on the menu, including even the salt.

There is still reason to celebrate, though, as the dining spot SKÁL! has received the Bib Gourmand award, an accolade that the Michelin guide defines as indicating that the restaurant in question has “good quality” and “good value cooking”.

Sümac, Nostra, ÓX, VOX and Moss also received the “The Plate” award for “fresh ingredients, carefully prepared: a good meal.” They join Matur og Drykkur and Grillið in the guide.

The Nordic countries, generally speaking, are home to a number of Michelin-rated restaurants. Three restaurants have the maximum three stars; ten restaurants have two stars; 51 restaurants have one star, and 34 restaurants have the Bib Gourmand award.

You can see how the Michelin Guide results compare with our Best of Reykjavík 2019 awards soon—the magazine will be published next week.