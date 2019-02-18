Popular Reykjavík Restaurant Receives Michelin Guide "Bib Gourmand" Award - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Popular Reykjavík Restaurant Receives Michelin Guide “Bib Gourmand” Award

Popular Reykjavík Restaurant Receives Michelin Guide “Bib Gourmand” Award

Published February 18, 2019

Words by
@brainlove

The popular dining spot SKÁL! in Hlemmur Mathöll today received a “Bib Gourmand” award from the Michelin Guide UK. The award was announced on Twitter.

Describing it as a “fun counter restaurant in Iceland’s first food market,” the guide praised SKÁL!’s casual nature, saying “it’s all about sharing modern versions of traditional Icelandic dishes.”

The Bib Gourmand award has been handed out since 1997, and is focussed on affordable, high-quality dining options, as opposed to the exclusive and often expensive fine-dining nature of most Michelin-starred places.

It’s well deserved. SKÁL! is headed up by star chef and restauranteur Gísli Matt of award-winning Vestmannaeyjar eatery Slippurinn, and has also proved a firm favourite with the Grapevine’s food critics. Our last review described the experience as a “gourmet feast,” and SKÁL netted more than one award in our forthcoming Best Of Reykjavík 2019 magazine.

Stay tuned for more on that, and visit SKÁL! at Hlemmur Mathöll now, before the Michelin rating makes the line grow too big.

Tags:

Next:

Latest

Culture
Food
In The Upside Down: Systir Are Doing It For Themselves

In The Upside Down: Systir Are Doing It For Themselves

by

Culture
Food
Swimmingly Good Food At Tjöruhúsið In Ísafjörður

Swimmingly Good Food At Tjöruhúsið In Ísafjörður

by

Culture
Food
There’s A New Ramen In Town: Hi Noodle Prioritises Authenticity & Consistency

There’s A New Ramen In Town: Hi Noodle Prioritises Authenticity & Consistency

by

Culture
Food
Christmas Is Coming & We Are Getting Fat: A Festive Guide To Reykjavík Restaurants

Christmas Is Coming & We Are Getting Fat: A Festive Guide To Reykjavík Restaurants

by , , and

Culture
Food
Food Deal Of The Week: The Dirtiest Fries Around

Food Deal Of The Week: The Dirtiest Fries Around

by

Culture
Food
Miami On Ice: Put On That Sports Jacket

Miami On Ice: Put On That Sports Jacket

by

Show Me More!