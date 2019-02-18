Popular Reykjavík Restaurant Receives Michelin Guide "Bib Gourmand" Award - The Reykjavik Grapevine

The popular dining spot SKÁL! in Hlemmur Mathöll today received a “Bib Gourmand” award from the Michelin Guide UK. The award was announced on Twitter.

A #BibGourmand is awarded to Skál! in Reykjavik. At this fun counter restaurant, in Iceland’s first food market, it’s all about sharing modern versions of traditional Icelandic dishes#MICHELINGUIDENORDIC #BibGourmand #Iceland pic.twitter.com/qbyFS4DdOL — The MICHELIN Guide (@MichelinGuideUK) February 18, 2019

Describing it as a “fun counter restaurant in Iceland’s first food market,” the guide praised SKÁL!’s casual nature, saying “it’s all about sharing modern versions of traditional Icelandic dishes.”

The Bib Gourmand award has been handed out since 1997, and is focussed on affordable, high-quality dining options, as opposed to the exclusive and often expensive fine-dining nature of most Michelin-starred places.

It’s well deserved. SKÁL! is headed up by star chef and restauranteur Gísli Matt of award-winning Vestmannaeyjar eatery Slippurinn, and has also proved a firm favourite with the Grapevine’s food critics. Our last review described the experience as a “gourmet feast,” and SKÁL netted more than one award in our forthcoming Best Of Reykjavík 2019 magazine.

Stay tuned for more on that, and visit SKÁL! at Hlemmur Mathöll now, before the Michelin rating makes the line grow too big.