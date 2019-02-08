Happening This Weekend: Our Picks! - The Reykjavik Grapevine

From free museums to hardcore techno to inspiring photographs, there’s a lot going on this weekend. That said, here are our not-to-miss events.

Friday, February 8th

Winter Lights Festival 2019

Various locations & times

Brighten up these darkest days of Reykjavík by taking part in the (mostly) free admission Winter Lights Festival. There’s free museums (on February 8th) and pool visits (February 9th), six light installations around the city, concerts, lectures, parties, and the strong of heart can participate in the 5K Northern Lights Run. There’s also, for some reason, a Fortnite dance class. Good frugal times! Check out the programme online here.

Saturday, February 9th

If I Think Of Germany At Night & Plútó

20:00, Bíó Paradís, 500-1,400 ISK

Start your night with a screening of ‘If I Think Of Germany At Night’, a documentary that profiles five pioneers of electronic music as they entertain the sweaty masses worldwide. Afterwards, see Reykjavík’s premiere DJ collective Plútó pay tribute. Bow down. Tickets to just the party are 500 ISK, while tickets to both the party and the screening are 1,400 ISK.

Sunday, February 10th

Primary Colors

Until April 8th, Reykjavík Museum Of Photography

Every week, idiotic tourists get themselves in stupid situations only to be heroically rescued by the Icelandic Association for Search and Rescue. In this exhibit, photographer Catherine Canac-Marquis captures their daring fearlessness. Bravo. The museum is open on Monday to Thursday from 10:00 to 18:00, Fridays from 11:00 to 18:00, and weekends from 13:00 to 17:00.