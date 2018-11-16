Fancies: CYBER

Fancies is a Grapevine series where we highlight an individual with supreme style. Our latest subjects are CYBER.

CYBER is an experimental hip-hop trio that consists of Jóhanna Rakel, Salka Valsdóttir, and Þura Stína. Not only are they known for their music, but also for their crazy and ever-evolving sense of style. We got Jóhanna and Salka to share their aesthetic ideology with us.

today’s look

Salka is wearing:

Vintage Gucci glasses

Skirt, shirt and shoes are all second-hand

Earrings from Mango

Jóhanna is wearing:

Dress, jacket and top are all second-hand

Vintage Balenciaga bag

Shoes from Mango

style q&a

Describe your style in 5 words: It changes so quickly in our everyday wear, but for stage, we change themes once a year. Last year, it was latex and the year before that was pastel. This year it is office wear. Um, yeah, so I would describe our style like this: An ever-changing cute mess.

Favourite stores in Reykjavík: For CYBER, we mostly order online or work with local stylists to find what we need. Personally though, we just shop second-hand, and the best finds are usually in the bigger second-hand stores in the suburbs.

Favourite piece: For Salka, it’s probably the latex era. That bitch can really pull off some hot latex leeewks. I (Jóhanna) looked kind of like a sausage in that era so I am definitely more happy with the office theme now. Þura would probably say office also. She is such a boss that it’s natural for her to wear a suit.

Something you would never wear: Tie-dye. A fucking horrible invention. The world really is a worse place with all this tie-dye running around. Like no. Plz stop.

Lusting after: Free diamonds. We need new ice but, you know, we would rather get it for free! So any potential sugar daddies, give us a ring.

Know someone with incredible aesthetics? E-mail us at grapevine@grapevine.is.