Cats, Flotation Tanks, And Amazing Vegan Food: Linnea Hellström’s Perfect Day In Reykjavík

Linnea Hellström, the vegan visionary behind the new restaurant Veganæs, gives us the low-down on her perfect day in the city.

First thing in the morning:

I live with my boyfriend, Krummi, and our cats and it’s very important to hang out with them because they can get ignored and angry, so I’d definitely start the day with the cats and some coffee.

We live across the street from Sundhöllin and it’s a nice thing in the morning to go swimming. Recently, we’ve also been going to the Hydra Floatation Spa. I get the same spa-like feeling from it, but you get to lie still and rest.

Breakfast:

Kattakaffihúsið is a good place to hang. Not only do they have mostly all vegan things, but you can cuddle with cats. Follow them online too—it’s a nice pep up to meet the cats and then see a happy person taking them home.

I would also totally recommend Té og Kaffi. I like their vegan efforts over the past year.

Mid-day:

Taking walks in Grótta is relaxing. Sometimes I go farther outside Reykjavík to the forests for the Swede in me to get some woods and trees!

Kolaportið is fun to find something unique or strange. I also like rummaging through record shops to add to our vinyl collection. Lucky Records is all and all the best one in Reykjavík.

Afternoon:

In the afternoon, I must go home and lay puzzles. It’s meditative, chilling with the cats, drinking some coffee, and doing a puzzle. Since there isn’t a puzzle café yet, maybe I should start one.

Dinner:

If I want to be in a cosy place that has something vegan and good, I’d choose Hverfisgata 12. It smells amazing with truffle oil everywhere and even though it’s a mixed menu, it doesn’t smell overwhelmingly like meat. That’s a small thing, but it matters. They also have awesome beer.

Late Night:

I don’t have a lot of time to go out, but if I am ever djamming, Gaukurinn is great. They have the best staff, a new vegan cocktail menu, and nice shows of all kinds, with music and drag and more.

Skúli Craft Bar should also be mentioned. The less you go out, the more it matters what you do. If I want to have a few beers and see a friend and my goal is not to drink as many pints of Viking as possible for the cheapest happy hour price, it’s cool that there are these microbreweries popping up.

But I must also name Mandi as the saviour for a late night snack. I don’t make hummus in my kitchen because Mandi makes awesome hummus and I want to support them in that. I can make other foods!

