HAPPENING TONIGHT: GKR & DJ Sura At Tivoli

There’s no denying that since dropping his first single ‘Morgunmatur’ (‘Breakfast’) back in 2015, GKR has come a long way. He even won Grapevine’s Artist of the Year in 2016.

From his humble beginnings on Soundcloud to releasing some of the most popular songs of 2016, there has been no stopping the rapper. He has dropped banger after banger of catchy, melodic, and colourful beats intertwined with cheerful lyrics and fun flows. From then on, he’s been honing his performance skills locally as well as abroad, so tonight at Tivoli is the perfect time to see what he’s been cooking up.

GKR will be playing alongside DJ SURA, one of Iceland’s most popular DJs today. DJ SURA is well known for her work with Reykjavíkurdætur and CYBER. She’s a true showman, bringing passion, musicality and grit to her projects as well as to her concerts.

These two are sure to bring a fantastic show filled with positivity, dope songs, and a whole lotta bass. You have been warned!

The show is tonight at Tivoli and GKR takes the stage at 2:00. Free admission!