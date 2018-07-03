Best Of
Westfjords
Best Of The Westfjords 2018: Best Hike

Best Of The Westfjords 2018: Best Hike

Words by
@rvkgrapevine

Published July 3, 2018

The Westfjords lie entirely outside of the Ring Road’s island-encompassing loop, making them one of the more remote corners of Iceland. The roads are carved into an endless sequence of vast flat-topped mountains punctuated by tiny towns in narrow fjords, often with great pools and hot pots. At the northern edge lies the wild nature reserve of Hornstrandir, only accessible by boat or on foot. To get away from the bustle of the tourist trail, the Westfjords are always a good bet.

Best Hike

Kaldbakur
Dýrafjörður

Between Dýrafjörður and Arnarfjörður there is a range of mountains known as the “Alps of the Westfjords,” because they are pointy, unlike most of the other glacier-scraped, flat-topped mountains of the region. Don’t worry, it’s not because they come anywhere close in elevation. Kaldbakur is their highest point (and the highest in the Westfjords) at 1167 metres. Described as “half-hike, half-scramble” by one panellist, this hike is no joke, so plan accordingly. You feel like the Westfjords are yours.

Runner-Up:

Djúpavíkurhringur
Djúpavík

If you want something much easier with an equivalently triumphant feel, try Djúpavíkurhringur. This two-hour loop begins and ends in Djúpavík. It’s a fairly easy for travellers of all abilities. With views out to the Arctic Ocean, and you’ll even see bits of Hornstrandir in the distance.

Runner-Up:

Naustahvilft
Ísafjörður

This accessible hike is possibly the most popular in the Westfjords. Just across the fjord from the town of Ísafjörður there is a giant crater-like bowl sunk into the top of the mountain. It is officially called Naustahvilft but is better known by its colloquial name “The Troll Seat,” because it looks as if a gigantic butt sat on the mountaintop.

More Best Of Iceland Awards

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Iceland 2018 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Iceland—here, posted worldwide. We also have a Special Offer double-pack that also includes our Best Of Reykjavík magazine, about places to eat, see, swim, visit, and shop in the country’s capital city, here.

Latest

Best-of-iceland
Westfjords
Best Of The Westfjords 2018: Best Café

Best Of The Westfjords 2018: Best Café

by

The Westfjords lie entirely outside of the Ring Road’s island-encompassing loop, making them one of the more remote corners of

Best-of-iceland
Westfjords
Best Of The Westfjords 2018: Best Museum

Best Of The Westfjords 2018: Best Museum

by

The Westfjords lie entirely outside of the Ring Road’s island-encompassing loop, making them one of the more remote corners of

Best-of-iceland
Westfjords
Best Of The Westfjords 2018: Best Tour

Best Of The Westfjords 2018: Best Tour

by

The Westfjords lie entirely outside of the Ring Road’s island-encompassing loop, making them one of the more remote corners of

Best-of-iceland
Westfjords
Best Of The Westfjords 2018: Best Bar

Best Of The Westfjords 2018: Best Bar

by

The Westfjords lie entirely outside of the Ring Road’s island-encompassing loop, making them one of the more remote corners of

Best-of-iceland
Westfjords
Best Of The Westfjords 2018: Best Road Trip

Best Of The Westfjords 2018: Best Road Trip

by

The Westfjords lie entirely outside of the Ring Road’s island-encompassing loop, making them one of the more remote corners of

Best-of-iceland
Westfjords
Best Of The Westfjords 2018: Best Bathing Spot

Best Of The Westfjords 2018: Best Bathing Spot

by

The Westfjords lie entirely outside of the Ring Road’s island-encompassing loop, making them one of the more remote corners of

Show Me More!