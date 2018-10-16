Drinking & Nightlife Shopping Dining Activities
Best-of-reykjavík
Guides
Dog Football, IÐNÓ, Vegan Burgers And MENGI: René Boonekamp’s Perfect Day In Reykjavík

Dog Football, IÐNÓ, Vegan Burgers And MENGI: René Boonekamp’s Perfect Day In Reykjavík

Words by
@brainlove
Photos by
Timothée Lambrecq, Juliette Rowland

Published October 16, 2018

René Boonekamp is part of the arts collective ‘the Travelling Embassy of Rockall,’ which works on “speculative scenarios for utopian and dystopian futures.” He is also the friendly face of IÐNÓ, which been reborn this year with a new café, music studio, coworking space and a diverse events programme. “It’s quite a manageable task to have a perfect day in Reykjavík,” says René. “The great thing about this town is that all the good things are very close by, so you can high five a lot of nice people during a day. You can mostly find me in IÐNÓ—it’s truly is a lovely place, and it’s an honour to be part of a team making this such a lively public house. Like I said, living in Reykjavík is easy, but to have the perfect day it’s all about timing. So here we go.”

First thing
Waking up is the worst part of life. Only curling up against my girlfriend, Lemke, and a coffee can cure my morning sickness. Lemke makes perfect morning coffee, served in the perfect cup. Bangsi the dog enthusiastically greets me, and the day can start. Before I leave the house, the rain stops; I’ll put Ragnar Kjartansson’s ‘A Lot of Sorrow’ on my headphones. Me and the dog go play football along Ægisíða. He always wins.

In the morning
By now, it’s 11:00, so let’s have a quick dip into Vesturbærlaug. Today locker 210 is still free, the steambath is the right temperature and the hot pot doesn’t make that slurping sound. Refreshed after the dip, I stop at Kaffi Vest, the lovely bar in my hood, started by people from the neighbourhood. Quickly downing an espresso, I get straight back on the bike, right before the laptop army takes over.

Around lunch
I cycle towards the old harbour area of Grandi. There’s a nice view, with Snæfellsness on one side, and Esja on the other. We’ll stop for lunch at Bergsson RE and look over the harbour as we enjoy the fish of the day and watch the fishing boats come into the harbour with the eagerly circling gulls.

In the afternoon
After lunch we’ll stop at the Marshall House to sniff up some art. It’s always a surprise what the Nýlo and Kling og Bang have put up. Ólafur Elíasson’s stuff is also very, very nice. Then it’s about time for an aperitivo. Coocoo’s Nest is great for that; a cosy and friendly place. A natural wine and a little bite later and your mind wanders off to southern Europe.

For dinner
By now I really feel like having a burger. My favourite is BioBorgari, which makes proper, no bullshit burgers from scratch. There’s a simple menu choice between the special of the month or the classic. Try the vegan one, it’s the best you can get in Reykjavík.

In the heat of the night
Having filled up the stomach, it’s time for a show. The lovely people at Mengi put on a quality programme. You can basically go there any night, without knowing what’s on and you won’t be disappointed. And then later, when it gets dark, we go home. There’s no better way to end this day than a stroll along the seaside with the dog, with the green lights waving the day away. 

Read more Perfect Days here.

Latest

Best-of-reykjavík
Guides
‘Let Me Fall’ Star Elín Sif Halldórsdóttir’s Perfect Day in Reykjavík

‘Let Me Fall’ Star Elín Sif Halldórsdóttir’s Perfect Day in Reykjavík

by

Elín Sif is one of the lead actors in the icelandic smash hit movie ‘Let Me Fall’ (‘Lof mér að

Best-of-reykjavík
Guides
Welcome To Geekjavík: Where To Release Your Inner Nerd

Welcome To Geekjavík: Where To Release Your Inner Nerd

by

Being into something is hip and being passionate about something is attractive—so being geeky is the new showing no emotions

Best-of-reykjavík
Guides
Street Art 101: The Best Reykjavík Murals

Street Art 101: The Best Reykjavík Murals

by and

Street art might have, well, varying degrees of legality in Reykjavík, but the scene is so bright and lively that

Best-of-reykjavík
Guides
New In Town: Miami, Session, Le Kock 2.0, Skelfiskmarkaðurinn & More

New In Town: Miami, Session, Le Kock 2.0, Skelfiskmarkaðurinn & More

by and

Reykjavík is a fast-changing city—if you don’t stop and smell the clams and IPA once in a while, you could

Best-of-reykjavík
Guides
Go Fish: Reykjavík’s Best Seafood Restaurants

Go Fish: Reykjavík’s Best Seafood Restaurants

by and

Iceland is famous for its fresh, delicious seafood. But with a fish restaurant on every street corner, where should you

Best-of-reykjavík
Guides
Iceland Is Like A Box Of Boxes Of Chocolates… And Here Are The Ones To Buy

Iceland Is Like A Box Of Boxes Of Chocolates… And Here Are The Ones To Buy

by

If you ever want to surprise someone with a special box of chocolates, or if you’re simply craving some fancy

Show Me More!