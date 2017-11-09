Drinking & Nightlife Shopping Dining Activities
Kaspars Bekeris's Perfect Day In Reykjavík: Cake, Drag, Dancing

Kaspars Bekeris, Art Bicnick, Felix Jimenez

Published November 9, 2017

Reykjavík-based photographer Kaspars Bekeris has worked as a TV reporter and a writer in various media for more than ten years. He started making documentary photographs to accompany his own stories, and for the last nine months has become known for his arresting and intimate images documenting Reykjavík’s resurgent drag scene.

For breakfast
When I feel like my life is a mess, I try to stick to some kind of ritual. For the last decade, I’ve been traveling a lot because of my work as a journalist. So, even when at home, I sometimes enjoy walking into a hotel—not hard to find in Reykjavik—and ordering a breakfast. I find some odd comfort in a way they serve breakfasts almost identically in every cheap-ish hotel all over the world. It makes you feel like home, even if the butter and jam comes from small, disposable plastic containers. I am vegan, so I also like breakfast at Kaffi Vinyl, because of their vegan kitchen, good music and because of the fact they try not to produce as much garbage as one can.

During the day
If I’m in a good mood, no matter what the weather is, I would choose to go for a walk somewhere near the harbour, or to Perlan, and go to the swimming pool or gym. On the way, I appreciate unplanned visits to the small art galleries or downtown stores that sell vintage items, vinyl records, and photographs along the way. For example, the FOTOGRAFI store on Skólavörðustígur is one of the best places to buy unpretentious photography of Iceland’s everyday life. And, of course, I try to see most of the exhibitions at the Reykjavik Museum of Photography.

In the afternoon
I like to stop off for just one piece of that toothsome, sweet vegan carrot cake at Babalu, and a coffee.

For dinner
I usually choose to make my dinner at home, then I can be completely sure what appears on my plate. But you can always ask me out for a drink, and since they make amazing, completely vegan cocktails at Gaukurinn—and some fun event almost daily—that is the place to be.

Evening fun
I love to attend variety shows and drag shows, and since I usually take photographs at those events for my projects, I couldn’t wish for a better evening. The Reykjavik Kabarett celebrates its one year anniversary this weekend with three splendid shows. Someone also told me recently that if the rest of the world is dancing to the music, Icelanders are dancing to the lyrics—at least that’s the case at the Kiki Queer bar. They sing along all the hits, old school or new. It’s the best place to go dancing in Reykjavik.

