Jóhanna Guðrún’s Perfect Day In Reykjavík

Jóhanna Guðrún is an Icelandic pop singer best known for her iconic 2008 Eurovision song ‘Is It True?’ To learn more about her, we sat down with the Hafnarfjörður resident to talk about her perfect day.

If you relate to the musician, then don’t miss her at her winter concert residency every thursday at the Hard Rock Café.

First thing in the morning?

The first thing I do every morning after I wake up is make a cappuccino. I’d have to start my perfect day that way otherwise I’d be very grumpy. To be honest, I’m a little bit of a coffee snob.

Mid-morning?

If the weather’s good, I’d go outside and take my dogs on a walk through Hafnarfjörður, maybe grabbing a takeaway coffee on the way at Pallett or Norðurbakkinn. The city and coast of Hafnarfjörður are really beautiful.

Lunch?

I don’t do lunch very often so if I do go out, that usually means I’m meeting someone downtown. I prefer to eat somewhere low-key and simple like Solon.

Afternoon?

I love to go swimming in the afternoon with my daughter and husband so I’d have to do that on my perfect day. Ásvallalaug in Hafnarfjörður is closest to us and it’s also an inside pool, which is good when you have a little kid that wants to go on the slide five thousand times in the row.

Dinner?

We usually make dinner at home because having a young kid kind of ruins everything if you want to go out—you know, with them running around everywhere and making you paranoid. I like to cook at home though. Usually we make salad, fish, or maybe we have a barbecue outside.