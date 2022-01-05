From Iceland — Grapevine Christmas Goodies In January Sale!

Published January 5, 2022

Well another Christmas has come and gone, but there’ll be another one along sooner than you know it. And so that you’re well ahead of the game when it comes, The Grapevine online shop is offering all of its Christmas wares with a 15% discount until the end of Sunday 9th January. See here for what’s on offer.

Our particular favourites around Christmas time are the items decorated by British-born artist Brian Pilkington, who has lived in Iceland for nearly 50 years and is renowned for beautiful illustrations of the folklore figures from his adopted home.

The Yule Lads, 13 mischievous hidden folk who visit homes around the festive season, feature heavily in Brian’s work. And the Yule Cat, or Jólakötturinn—the creature infamous for eating unfortunate children at Christmastime—is available on everything from cushions to T-shirts.

But our festive offerings also include Christmas chocolates, books and—of course—socks! So have a browse of what’s in the sale here, and get ahead of next festive season… or treat yourself now!

