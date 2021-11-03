From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Shopping 2021: Best Jewellery Shop

Photo by Art Bicnick

We at the Grapevine couldn’t be more excited about the future of Icelandic design. It seems that every year the scene grows exponentially, with more and more artists taking centre stage and shops showcasing the crème de la crème of our little island. To our delight, the pandemic didn’t change a thing—in fact, the competition for our 2021 Best of Reykjavík Shopping awards was particularly fierce. After long discussions with our beloved panel members, we are proud to present our winners. From sustainable ceramics to high-end lopapeysur to obscure Björk b-sides, this country is more than just volcanoes and waterfalls. (No shade to volcanoes and waterfalls, but you can’t wear them or put them on your shelf, right?) So without further ado, here’s your essential guide to shopping in Reykjavík. Enjoy—responsibly, of course.

Best Jewellery Shop Orrifinn Skólavörðustígur 43 Orrifinn is known for their sensual, raw, detailed and carefully crafted pieces that manage to be at once timeless and distinctly modern. Often inspired by mythology, the beloved store was an instantaneous pick for this award. “By this point, Orrifinn is an institution in Icelandic design and style,” one panellist decreed. “They know what they are doing and have a confidence and vulnerability in their work that is simply beautiful.” Notably, they also opened up a new location this year, just down the street from their last! This spot is bigger and better than ever, giving you more room to stand and gawk at them making jewelry right in front of your eyes. Runner-Up: Aurum Bankastræti 4 Aurum is just beautiful. In fact, it’s rather hard to find a better word for the brand, which takes its inspiration from Icelandic nature and molds that into delicate—yet sometimes harsh—pieces that are guaranteed to be that piece of jewellery in your collection that everyone comments on. Their works also feel distinctly high end—like a rich widow on her third husband that spends her time wearing pearly claw rings and delicate silver chains. Tell us, what’s better than that? Runner-Up: Hildur Hafstein Klapparstígur 40 Slightly hippy, full of mystical symbols and teaming with craftsmanship, Hildur Hafstein has created a niche all her own in the Icelandic jewellery community. “Her store and jewellery has an inviting and witchy vibe. Her pieces seem really ritualistic,” one panel member said. That said, Hildur does often indulge her playful side. “I just really like her. In fact, I just got a bracelet from her that had all the Pride colours on it!” another panellist exclaimed.

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Reykjavík 2021 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Reykjavík—here, posted worldwide.