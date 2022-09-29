From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Activities 2022: Best Hike

Photo by Art Bicnick

Reykjavík is bustling with activities, from famous attractions to our small hidden gems. And we have busted our balls, pushing ourselves to our physical limits—have you seen how many mountains we hiked?—to compile this list of what you need to do to experience Reykjavík to the fullest (and most authentic). So, here are the winners of our Best of Reykjavík 2022 Activities awards, all of which are recommended by our panel of locals.

Best Hike Volcano – Lava field North of Grindavík There are no two ways about it; the hike to the site of the fresh eruption of Fagradalsfjall is no less interesting than visiting the moon. This is a medium-hard hike, suitable for almost everyone in decent physical health. The lava field is just otherworldly, with hot steam from the lava rising up everywhere across a mysterious landscape you thought you’d only see in that fancy documentary on National Geographic. Just be careful—the fresh lava can take up to a year to cool, and even when it does, it’s fragile and sharp.

Runner-Up: Keilir Reykjanes Peninsula Okay, we get it: you’re too hipster for the ‘basic bitch’ version of the volcano hike. Well, if you want to climb an impressive mountain and have the greatest view of all time over the Reykjanes peninsula, you want to visit Keilir. The mountain looks like a picture-perfect volcano from a storybook, despite being one of the few in the area that is completely inactive. From the top you get a view over the surrounding lava. Runner-Up: Hengill Hellisheiði, starting point at Hellisheiðarvirkjun Hengill is located between Reykjavík and Hveragerði. The hiking route is a day trip through beautiful rocky landscapes and thermal areas, filled with bubbling rivers and even a hot pool. The area offers incredible views all the way to Þingvellir national park and the city of Reykjavík in the distance, as well as the whole of the Reykjanes peninsula.

Previous Winners 2021: Akrafjall 2020: Mt. Esja

