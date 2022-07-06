From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Drinking 2022: Best Wine Bar

Photo by Art Bicnick

It’s been two years of off-and-on single-or-double flip-cup-flip-flopping, but as of 2022, bars are officially back in action—and oh, how we needed it! This year was certainly a standout for our local scene. Not only were bar-goers finally safe to sink their extremely appreciative teeth back into the weekly “djamma”, but new spots and old classics stepped up to the plate swinging to give ‘em what they wanted. So cue the orchestra (and the Opal) as we gather once again to celebrate the best that Reykjavík nightlife has to offer. Because let’s be real: Icelanders love to drink. In fact, there is probably nothing Icelanders like doing more than drinking, which could be why this country doesn’t have a space program…

Best Wine Bar Vínstúkan Tíu Sopar Laugavegur 27 Every oenophile—wine connoisseur, for the uninitiated—knows that to truly appreciate wine, it’s imperative to find a cosy, inviting environment. Vínstúkan Tíu Sopar has perfected this. “Vínstúkan Tíu Sopar has basically made me a wine person. The bartenders know what to recommend, how to talk to people of all levels of wine knowledge, and they are also just so friendly! I always feel like they’re drinking with me,” one panel member laughed. (Note: They are not.) Runner-Up: Bodega Týsgata 8 Bodega made its stamp on the wine scene quickly, and did so during the time where the-thing–that-must-not-be-mentioned was raging. With a clear nod (more like a headslam) in the direction of Barcelona wine bar culture, you’d be forgiven for, on a sunny day, thinking you were sitting by a plaza in Eixample, sucking an olive with your organic, free-range, cruelty-free rioja. The selection runs from natural to regular (subnatural?) Mediterranean wines, from Northern-Italy to Spain’s Atlantic coast. Runner-Up: Mikki Refur Hverfisgata 18 Mikki Refur has been around for less than two years, but it’s already cemented itself as a consistent pinnacle of wine curation in the city. With an imported selection of natural wines, the place manages to wow both winos and non-winos alike. Not an easy task and one that should be applauded.

Previous Winners 2021: Vínstúkan Tíu Sopar 2020: Port 9 2019: Port 9

