From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Dining 2022: Best Vegan Meal

They say that adversity breeds creativity; that adage has certainly held true for Reykjavík restaurants. When we first started to put together the Best of Reykjavík issue it was slim pickings, but over the years, decision making has increasingly become a less-straightforward affair. This has really been one of our most challenging dining editions to put together, as we were spoilt for choice both in terms of quality as well as consistency. Restaurants old and new have a post-pandemic energy about them, and we’re delighted to once again grace their tables. We’ve chomped, chewed and gulped our way around this fine city, all in the name of bringing the very best that Reykjavík has to offer you, dear gourmands.

Best Vegan Meal SONO matseljur Sæmundargata 11 Sono overlooks a wild-flower meadow and a spectacular view of the Reykjavík skyline. Languorous and idyllic, the menu too is shaped for slow savouring. The chefs look beyond Iceland for inspiration, while still showcasing seasonal, local produce in all its colourful glory. Foraged herbs, berries, fruits, stems and flowers all feature on the menu, resulting in a fun affair that serves as a reminder that good vegan food goes beyond batter fried cauliflower. Runner-Up: Vegan World Peace Aðalstræti 2 “This is great casual dining, at practically throw away prices,” gushed one of our panellists. And we agree. No dish seems to be priced over 2,500 ISK at this all-vegan restaurant. Mock-meats act as protein in a menu that is full of hearty bowls of soups, stir fried noodles and vegan versions of popular Vietnamese and Thai dishes. Newcomer: Hnoss Harpa, Austurbakki 2 Chef Fanney Dora—of the famed ‘smoked carrot’ dish’ at Skál—has opened her first restaurant at Harpa concert hall. Hnoss is a delightful showcase of the big, bold flavours that we’ve come to expect from Fanney. Hnoss rightfully treats vegetables (often sourced locally) as the stars they are; the falafel salad and the spice-laced lentil dishes in particular are moreish and toothsome. Weekend brunches have something for everyone-don’t forget a bottle of crisp Piper Heidsick to wash it all down.

Previous Winners 2021: SONO Matseljur 2020: Mat Bar 2019: Sumac

