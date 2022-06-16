From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Dining 2022: Best Sushi

Photo by Art Bicnick

They say that adversity breeds creativity; that adage has certainly held true for Reykjavík restaurants. When we first started to put together the Best of Reykjavík issue it was slim pickings, but over the years, decision making has increasingly become a less-straightforward affair. This has really been one of our most challenging dining editions to put together, as we were spoilt for choice both in terms of quality as well as consistency. Restaurants old and new have a post-pandemic energy about them, and we’re delighted to once again grace their tables. We’ve chomped, chewed and gulped our way around this fine city, all in the name of bringing the very best that Reykjavík has to offer you, dear gourmands.

Best Sushi Fiskmarkaðurinn Aðalstræti 12 Fiskmarkaðurinn has been treating Reykjavík to an Icelandic spin on sushi for over a decade. While we may have a love-hate relationship with ‘Icelandic pylsu sushi,’ Fiskmarkaðurinn delivers a wonderful iteration in its ‘Volcano Langoustine roll’—a salmon and cucumber maki roll with langoustine tartare, and just the right sprinkle of shichimi togarashi. Stick to the sashimi on the rocks-with all its dramatic flair-and the sushi, and you’ll be a happy camper. Runner-Up: Fiskfélagið Vesturgata 2a This restaurant may not boast an extensive sushi menu, but what they do, they do with utmost care. Especially popular during lunch, they offer a ‘little’ and ‘big’ sushi platter (also a mysteriously named ‘French sushi’; what do the French have to do with sushi?) that is ideal for a business or languorous lunch alike. Runner-down: Sushi Social Þingholtsstræti 5 Sushi Social may have no qualms in borrowing freely from more established institutions abroad. What they do get right however is the local love for sushi, presented in a hyper-local format. During pop-ups and guest chef appearances, they dish out delectable Japanese treats. We still haven’t recovered from the magic of the fresh toro nigiri with sancho pepper from a couple years ago. On the regular turntable however is Icelandic sushi in all its glory or as they cheekily call it, ‘juicy sushi’. Go on, admit it, it may not be traditional, but it sure is tasty.

Previous Winners 2021: Sushi Social 2020: Sushi Social/Osuhi 2019: Fiskmarkaðurinn

