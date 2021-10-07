From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Shopping 2021: Best Clothing Store

Photo by Art Bicnick

We at the Grapevine couldn’t be more excited about the future of Icelandic design. It seems that every year the scene grows exponentially, with more and more artists taking centre stage and shops showcasing the crème de la crème of our little island. To our delight, the pandemic didn’t change a thing—in fact, the competition for our 2021 Best of Reykjavík Shopping awards was particularly fierce. After long discussions with our beloved panel members, we are proud to present our winners. From sustainable ceramics to high-end lopapeysur to obscure Björk b-sides, this country is more than just volcanoes and waterfalls. (No shade to volcanoes and waterfalls, but you can’t wear them or put them on your shelf, right?) So without further ado, here’s your essential guide to shopping in Reykjavík. Enjoy—responsibly, of course.

Best Clothing Store Farmers Market Laugavegur 37 & Hólmaslóð 2 “Farmers Market is just an establishment in Iceland at this point,” one panel member raved. “When you think of Icelandic fashion, you think about a certain style and that’s the style Farmers Market mastered. In fact, you could say they are one of the pioneers of it.” Yes, while many brands have claimed the throne of traditional Icelandic style, but perhaps no brand has done it so luxuriously as Farmers Market. With references to the past wrapped up in modern silhouettes and opulent fabrics, Farmers Market serves up traditional Scandinavian fashion for the modern age. Runner-Up: Aftur Laugavegur 45 “The red thread of Icelandic design right now is sustainability and Aftur has been doing that for longer than anyone else,” our panel determined. Aftur’s pieces are entirely repurposed, with a punky vibe that makes them ideal for anyone obsessed with the darker sides of street style. Her dresses are particularly stunning. Runner-Up: 66°North Laugavegur 17-19, Bankastræti 5 & More You probably haven’t heard of this small underground brand, which has slid under the radar for too long. Just kidding. It’s 66°North—a brand that’s basically as Icelandic as an old man standing on a porch, staring sadly at a bunch of sheep. Anything from this heritage brand promises to be both fantastic quality, incredibly durable and also very stylish; a trio you just can’t beat.

You can buy a copy of the full Best Of Reykjavík 2021 magazine—an essential guide to having fun in Reykjavík—here, posted worldwide.