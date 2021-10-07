From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Shopping 2021: Best Goddamn Store

Photo by Art Bicnick

We at the Grapevine couldn’t be more excited about the future of Icelandic design. It seems that every year the scene grows exponentially, with more and more artists taking centre stage and shops showcasing the crème de la crème of our little island. To our delight, the pandemic didn’t change a thing—in fact, the competition for our 2021 Best of Reykjavík Shopping awards was particularly fierce. After long discussions with our beloved panel members, we are proud to present our winners. From sustainable ceramics to high-end lopapeysur to obscure Björk b-sides, this country is more than just volcanoes and waterfalls. (No shade to volcanoes and waterfalls, but you can’t wear them or put them on your shelf, right?) So without further ado, here’s your essential guide to shopping in Reykjavík. Enjoy—responsibly, of course.

Best Goddamn Store Kiosk Grandagarður 35 “It was so important that this store came back and that we keep it alive,” one panel member said of Kiosk. It’s a concept we agree with, which is why we are honoured to present Kiosk with the 2021 Best of Reykjavík award for the Best Goddamn Store in the city. From its roots in the downtown scene, Kiosk now resides in Grandi, playing host to the best and brightest of local Icelandic fashion design. Featuring only a handful of artists at a time selling their wares, the shopping experience at Kiosk is so personal that you can even chat with the designer while you try on their garments. Moreover, the shop showcases just how devoutly diverse and fantastic the scene really is. It’s an underrated gem and it’s important that we cultivate it. “With Kiosk, people can once again connect with new Icelandic designers physically and the fashion scene has been reborn. It’s a beautiful concept. This scene is small, young and blossoming and we need it. Never forget that.” We won’t, and we’re proud to say: ” We need you, Kiosk. Welcome back.” Runner-Up: Fischer Fischersund 3 Fischer has created a shopping experience unlike any other. An aesthetic wonder, walking into this store is like entering a sensory paradise, treading the line between a shop and a design space. From incense and packaging-free shampoo to natural face masks and perfumes, Fischer is memorable above all else. Runner-Up: Farmers Market Laugavegur 37 & Hólmaslóð 2 From men’s clothing to women’s clothing to clothing for those that don’t identify as either, Farmers Market will impress. This polished heritage brand showcases ‘Icelandicana’ at its best, with high-class takes on traditional Nordic styles. They’re a long-time Grapevine favourite and will be for many years to come.

