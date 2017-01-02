First Child Of 1980 Gives Birth To First Child Of 2017

The first child born in Iceland in 2017 arrived yesterday at just three minutes into New Year’s Day, Vísir reports, at the South Iceland health clinic in Selfoss.

Herborg Pálsdóttir, the midwife on shift that night, told reporters that the child is a boy, and that the birth went without complications. This is the couple’s third child together.

While this does not beat last year’s record, when the first baby born in 2016 arrived one minute past midnight, this year’s First Child has an interesting background.

The child’s mother, Katrín Guðjónsdóttir, was the First Child of 1980, giving mother and child not only the same birthday, but also giving them both the distinction of being first in their respective birth years in Iceland.

While there is no award as such that is given to the First Child or its parents, the distinction does become a matter of public record.